BRUNSWICK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made a new arrest Thursday in connection to the Ahmaud Arbery case.
A GBI news release said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
“These charges stem from the February 23, 2020 incident that resulted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” the release said.
Bryan, who is believed to have recorded video of the shooting that led to Arbery’s death, will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.
The release said the case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
