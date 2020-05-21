BREAKING: GBI makes new arrest in Ahmaud Arbery case

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
69
Listen to the content of this post:

‏BRUNSWICK, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made a new arrest Thursday in connection to the Ahmaud Arbery case.

A GBI news release said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

“These charges stem from the February 23, 2020 incident that resulted in the death of Ahmaud Arbery,” the release said.

Bryan, who is believed to have recorded video of the shooting that led to Arbery’s death, will be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

The release said the case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Joyette Holmes of the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleTwo new COVID-19 testing sites in Middle Georgia
Next articleBibb School District trying not to furlough, may increase class sizes
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He hails from "The Great State of Alabama," as he calls it, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn, before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!