Georgia budget proposals would cut workers, reduce services

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA (AP) — A 14% cut in state spending in Georgia would lead to more than a thousand employees being laid off or bought out.
Many more would be forced to take unpaid days off. I
t would mean fewer state troopers, less money to keep senior citizens at home and fewer scientists in state crime labs. Those are among spending reductions proposed this week.
Lawmakers will ultimately decide what gets cut, and not all the proposals may come to pass.
Overall, plans would cut more than $3.5 billion from a projected $28 billion budget.
Lawmakers will return next month to debate spending and must write a plan before July 1.
All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved