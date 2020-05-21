GHSA given the OK to resume sports activities

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia High School Association has been given the OK to resume restricted conditioning on June 8.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the board of Trustees gave executive director Robin Hines the green light after a 50-minute meeting, which was conducted electronically.
High school teams, along with their athletes, can resume restricted voluntary workouts only under the supervision of their coaches.
“The Georgia High School Association will open up conditioning for its member schools on June 8, 2020,” Hines wrote in an update posted on GHSA.net. “The plan is restrictive and provides for conditioning only. As the data related to COVID-19 continues to improve, restrictions may be reduced after input from our health care professionals and guidance from our Governor.”
Here are a few of the guidelines:
- No balls, bats or scrimmages
- A limit of 20 athletes and coaches for each workout group
- Maintain social distancing
- Masks and face coverings recommended
- No use of school showers or locker rooms
- Weight equipment must be cleaned thoroughly
For more of the conditioning guidelines visit GHSA.net.