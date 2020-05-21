Investigation into Macon kidnapping rumor leads to ‘solicitation of sodomy’ arrest

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies investigating a kidnapping rumor on Facebook end up arresting a Macon man for solicitation of sodomy.
Deputies arrested Christopher Keys while investigating a personal armed robbery at the Regency Inn & Suites on Eisenhower Parkway on May 19th.
According to the incident report, Keys told deputies he had responded to an ad on Craigslist to meet a man at the hotel. Keys says when he answered a knock at his door, two armed masked men robbed him of his wallet, keys and cell phone. Keys told deputies he was able to get his cell phone back from the unknown person.
Keys told deputies he did not want his family to know about the incident, and he told his father he was kidnapped from another location and brought to the motel.
An investigation revealed no kidnapping happened. Deputies arrested Keys on a solicitation of sodomy charge.