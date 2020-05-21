Local agencies team up to feed county children

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Local agencies will team up to feed children throughout Bibb County on Friday.
Leadership Macon, Butler Toyota and the Macon Chamber of Commerce sponsored a community-wide food drive to fulfill local food insecurities among children.
The group collected several boxes of canned goods and non-perishables, hoping to feed close to 1000 kids during Memorial Day week. Next week, the Bibb Schools Feeding Program will be closed.
June O’Neal, the executive director of The Mentor’s Project of Bibb County, says it’s up to them to keep the children fed.
“Everybody cares about [the children], whether they know them or not,” said O’Neal. “That children are our precious, greatest resource and we don’t want them to go to bed hungry in our community next week.”
O’Neal thanks everyone who donated.