Middle Georgia heats up Friday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
We saw a nice warm day in Middle Georgia, but we are going to crank the heat up as we head into the end of the week.

A warm front is slowly lifting through the southeast this evening, which will warm us up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s Friday.

Not only will we see this increase in heat, our humidity will begin its rise as well.

Scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow and through the weekend.

Saturday will be even warmer as the front pushes further north. Despite the increase in humidity, Saturday will likely be our driest day, but we will keep the chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Sunday into Monday will be our best chances for widespread rainfall across Middle Georgia. Through next week we will get a small cool down, which takes our high temperatures from the 90’s to the mid 80’s.

In other news, NOAA released their 2020 Hurricane Season Outlook today, and no surprise (if you have been following general 2020 trends) we are expecting an above normal hurricane season.

Regardless of this latest forecast, we could see no tropical systems in Middle Georgia or multiple systems, so now is the time to prepare.

Either way, this weekend will mostly just be hot, with scattered showers, so pretty much a regular summer forecast.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.