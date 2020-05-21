Northeast High School holds plant sale among COVID-19 changes

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Northeast High School is holding its annual Horticulture Plant Sale with some changes this year.
Flower lovers can purchase various plants from True Boston Ferns to vegetables, but must practice social distancing.
No more than four customers will be allowed to enter the school’s greenhouse for 15 minutes, if there’s a line.
Lula Williams, the agriculture science teacher, says this year is different from most due to the pandemic. Students are unable to see the flowers they planted before being sold, but seeing their hard work makes her proud.
“They did not get a chance to see all this, the fruits of their labor did all this. I was amazed at seeing the work that they did,” Williams said. “This is also our first year in the greenhouse as well.”
Northeast High School Horticulture Plant Sale Information
The next plant sale will happens on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Northeast High School Greenhouse.
Prices range from $3 for a single plant to $25 for arranged baskets.
Plants
- Ferns: (12” baskets): True Boston Ferns ($25.00)
- Fern: (10” baskets) Birds Nest ($10.00)
- Ferns: (10” Pots) Pony Tail/Kimberly Queens/Autumn Fern ($12.00)
- Hanging Baskets: (10” baskets) Wandering Jew/Spider Plants ($10.00)
- Annual Bedding Plants (Price per flat $12.00) ($3.00 per 6-pack)
- Impatient, Wax Begonias, Salvia, New Dusty Miller
- 4” Potted Plants: Angel Wings Begonias, Pentas ($3.00 Each)
- Vegetables Plants: Peppers/Tomatoes ($3.00 per 6-pack)
- Perennials: Coreopsis, Shaster Daisy, Dusty Miller ($5.00 per gallon)
All proceeds from the sale will go back into the school’s horticulture program.