Two new COVID-19 testing sites in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – CVS Health is opening 23 new drive-thru testing sites throughout the state.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp and CVS announced the plan to open the sites at select locations.
During the announcement, Gov. Kemp spoke about the partnership between CVS and the state.
“CVS Health has been a tremendous partner in this fight, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Georgia as they expand testing in communities throughout our state,” Kemp said.
According to a news release from Gov. Kemp’s office, two of the 23 sites are here in Middle Georgia.
The first will be at the CVS Pharmacy at 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway in Warner Robins. The second location will be in Macon at 1544 Bass Road.
The new sites will use a self-swab test. Patients must stay in the car during the test and schedule an appointment in advance at CVS.com starting tomorrow.
The news release also says there will be additional testing sites added by the end of the month.
List of all 23 new testing sites:
CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134
CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092
CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive, SE., Smyrna, GA 30080
CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30003
CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076
CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024
CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road, Canton, GA 30014
CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW., Lawrenceville, GA 30043
CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019
CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606
CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW., Austell, GA 30106
CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040
CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080
CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214
CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406
CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518
CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066
CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405
CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115
CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30019
CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210
To see all CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites click here.