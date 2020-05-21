UPDATE (Thursday, May 21 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/21/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 40,405 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21.
|County
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3810
|346.62
|182
|739
|DeKalb
|3008
|379.25
|92
|588
|Gwinnett
|2869
|295.42
|121
|552
|Cobb
|2601
|329
|135
|610
|Unknown
|2598
|2
|51
|Hall
|2232
|1081.66
|40
|304
|Dougherty
|1719
|1912.02
|141
|396
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1686
|0
|25
|109
|Clayton
|1038
|340.51
|42
|166
|Cherokee
|767
|287.68
|28
|122
|Henry
|621
|258.89
|20
|89
|Richmond
|503
|248.71
|17
|149
|Habersham
|472
|1030.57
|16
|68
|Muscogee
|465
|242.66
|17
|86
|Douglas
|455
|299.53
|20
|114
|Forsyth
|440
|174.25
|12
|63
|Carroll
|432
|359.64
|24
|99
|Sumter
|427
|1452.43
|40
|126
|Bartow
|419
|378.26
|36
|133
|Bibb
|413
|271.44
|19
|119
|Chatham
|401
|137.25
|18
|99
|Mitchell
|400
|1813.57
|32
|82
|Lee
|344
|1147.78
|23
|64
|Houston
|327
|208.23
|16
|87
|Thomas
|302
|679.71
|30
|62
|Baldwin
|298
|670.75
|14
|61
|Coweta
|291
|191.45
|7
|49
|Newton
|277
|246.54
|11
|60
|Barrow
|272
|314.88
|9
|67
|Upson
|269
|1023.71
|33
|37
|Colquitt
|266
|585.99
|13
|26
|Paulding
|263
|152.43
|11
|61
|Rockdale
|253
|266.43
|9
|64
|Spalding
|251
|363.19
|14
|44
|Early
|236
|2326.04
|29
|19
|Lowndes
|228
|193.42
|5
|42
|Columbia
|219
|138.06
|6
|33
|Troup
|218
|309.6
|7
|62
|Whitfield
|218
|208.27
|7
|21
|Coffee
|216
|501.84
|12
|58
|Fayette
|215
|182.91
|11
|34
|Floyd
|213
|213.18
|13
|43
|Worth
|206
|1022.74
|20
|38
|Butts
|205
|814.33
|18
|21
|Clarke
|205
|157.96
|13
|35
|Terrell
|205
|2421.16
|25
|48
|Crisp
|204
|915.25
|7
|37
|Tift
|199
|487.39
|14
|47
|Ware
|191
|532.73
|13
|49
|Walton
|187
|195.17
|9
|29
|Randolph
|171
|2531.83
|21
|32
|Hancock
|167
|2038.33
|15
|29
|Dooly
|163
|1216.42
|12
|35
|Decatur
|141
|535.67
|4
|15
|Jackson
|137
|183.4
|3
|28
|Gordon
|134
|230.84
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|123
|1947.13
|6
|16
|Gilmer
|123
|391.51
|0
|16
|Burke
|120
|537.11
|4
|30
|Stephens
|120
|455.79
|2
|22
|Appling
|116
|624.97
|12
|19
|Monroe
|109
|393.12
|8
|17
|Dawson
|99
|366.38
|2
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Laurens
|95
|200.86
|1
|17
|Macon
|94
|723.74
|6
|33
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|White
|91
|286.54
|3
|19
|Turner
|90
|1114.41
|12
|17
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Polk
|86
|197.78
|0
|12
|Putnam
|86
|392.96
|7
|15
|Pierce
|84
|429.78
|4
|20
|Glynn
|82
|95.3
|1
|12
|Oconee
|82
|196.47
|3
|14
|Walker
|81
|116.36
|0
|1
|Harris
|78
|224.71
|4
|15
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|12
|Catoosa
|77
|111.97
|0
|7
|Meriwether
|75
|356.8
|2
|11
|Washington
|71
|349.72
|1
|7
|Bacon
|70
|613.82
|2
|6
|Elbert
|69
|364.21
|0
|5
|Murray
|69
|171.38
|1
|9
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Bryan
|67
|171.19
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Greene
|60
|320.56
|7
|18
|McDuffie
|57
|263.93
|5
|17
|Wilkinson
|57
|639.09
|3
|16
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|5
|11
|Echols
|54
|1360.54
|0
|2
|Liberty
|54
|87.23
|0
|11
|Camden
|52
|96.43
|1
|7
|Effingham
|49
|76.53
|1
|11
|Ben Hill
|48
|288.37
|1
|6
|Marion
|48
|578.8
|2
|8
|Bulloch
|47
|59.14
|2
|9
|Dodge
|47
|230.56
|2
|7
|Toombs
|47
|174.18
|4
|9
|Banks
|46
|230.21
|0
|10
|Brantley
|46
|239.56
|2
|4
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|4
|Lamar
|46
|237.76
|1
|9
|Pike
|45
|238.6
|2
|9
|Seminole
|41
|503.69
|2
|8
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Pickens
|39
|116.31
|3
|11
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Cook
|38
|217.93
|2
|9
|Pulaski
|38
|348.85
|2
|6
|Miller
|37
|641.92
|0
|2
|Franklin
|35
|150.03
|1
|6
|Haralson
|35
|113.92
|2
|9
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Bleckley
|33
|257.05
|0
|1
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Madison
|32
|106.04
|1
|5
|Talbot
|32
|519.65
|1
|11
|Clay
|31
|1085.81
|2
|5
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Berrien
|29
|150.45
|0
|1
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|27
|178.24
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|26
|312.12
|2
|5
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Crawford
|23
|188.09
|0
|4
|Heard
|23
|185.93
|2
|5
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Chattahoochee
|20
|186.06
|0
|5
|Dade
|20
|123.75
|1
|3
|Screven
|20
|143.88
|1
|10
|Chattooga
|19
|76.72
|2
|3
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|1
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|15
|50.04
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Candler
|12
|110.73
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Twiggs
|10
|123.67
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Long
|8
|40.17
|1
|2
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 407,731 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 40,405
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,235 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/21 listed 919 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,754 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
