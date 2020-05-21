UPDATE (Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/21/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 40,663 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21.

County Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 3872 352.26 190 766 DeKalb 3038 383.03 96 591 Gwinnett 2882 296.76 121 553 Cobb 2625 332.03 138 619 Unknown 2464 2 51 Hall 2248 1089.42 41 307 Dougherty 1716 1908.68 138 394 Non-Georgia Resident 1694 0 26 112 Clayton 1047 343.46 42 167 Cherokee 769 288.43 29 122 Henry 623 259.73 20 89 Richmond 522 258.11 17 152 Muscogee 487 254.14 17 86 Habersham 473 1032.75 18 68 Douglas 455 299.53 22 115 Forsyth 443 175.44 12 63 Carroll 437 363.81 24 99 Sumter 432 1469.44 40 126 Bartow 424 382.77 36 133 Bibb 416 273.41 20 119 Chatham 406 138.96 18 100 Mitchell 399 1809.03 32 81 Lee 340 1134.43 22 63 Houston 335 213.32 16 87 Thomas 304 684.21 30 62 Coweta 303 199.34 7 49 Baldwin 299 673 16 63 Newton 280 249.21 11 60 Barrow 276 319.51 9 67 Upson 271 1031.32 33 37 Colquitt 267 588.2 13 27 Paulding 264 153.01 11 61 Rockdale 254 267.48 9 64 Spalding 246 355.95 14 44 Early 235 2316.18 29 18 Lowndes 229 194.27 5 42 Troup 227 322.38 8 62 Columbia 224 141.21 6 34 Whitfield 220 210.18 7 21 Coffee 218 506.48 13 58 Floyd 218 218.18 13 43 Fayette 212 180.36 11 34 Clarke 208 160.27 13 35 Worth 207 1027.7 20 38 Butts 205 814.33 18 21 Crisp 204 915.25 7 37 Terrell 204 2409.35 25 48 Tift 204 499.63 14 47 Ware 191 532.73 13 50 Walton 186 194.13 9 29 Randolph 170 2517.03 20 31 Hancock 167 2038.33 15 29 Dooly 164 1223.88 12 35 Decatur 144 547.07 4 15 Jackson 139 186.08 3 28 Gordon 135 232.56 15 30 Gilmer 123 391.51 0 16 Calhoun 121 1915.47 6 15 Stephens 121 459.59 2 22 Burke 120 537.11 4 28 Appling 118 635.74 12 19 Monroe 113 407.54 8 17 Oconee 103 246.78 3 15 Dawson 99 366.38 2 14 Wilcox 98 1114.9 13 15 Laurens 95 200.86 1 17 Macon 94 723.74 6 33 Grady 92 374.9 4 26 White 91 286.54 3 19 Turner 90 1114.41 12 17 Lumpkin 88 260.34 1 17 Polk 87 200.08 0 12 Putnam 86 392.96 7 15 Pierce 85 434.89 4 20 Walker 84 120.67 0 2 Glynn 83 96.46 1 12 Catoosa 79 114.87 0 7 Harris 78 224.71 4 15 Johnson 78 807.37 2 12 Meriwether 76 361.56 2 11 Bacon 73 640.13 2 6 Washington 72 354.64 1 7 Elbert 69 364.21 0 5 Murray 69 171.38 1 9 Peach 69 252.05 3 18 Banks 68 340.31 0 10 Bryan 67 171.19 5 18 Brooks 66 419.66 9 11 Greene 62 331.25 7 18 Wilkinson 61 683.93 3 16 Liberty 60 96.92 0 11 McDuffie 60 277.82 5 17 Oglethorpe 56 367.45 5 11 Echols 54 1360.54 0 2 Ben Hill 53 318.41 1 6 Camden 53 98.29 1 7 Effingham 50 78.09 1 11 Bulloch 48 60.4 2 9 Marion 48 578.8 2 8 Toombs 48 177.89 4 9 Dodge 47 230.56 2 7 Brantley 46 239.56 2 4 Clinch 46 691.11 1 5 Lamar 46 237.76 1 9 Pike 45 238.6 2 9 Seminole 42 515.97 2 8 Cook 40 229.4 2 9 Pickens 40 119.3 3 11 Stewart 40 652.64 0 12 Fannin 39 148.18 1 5 Union 39 153.94 1 10 Pulaski 38 348.85 2 6 Miller 37 641.92 0 2 Haralson 36 117.18 2 10 Franklin 35 150.03 1 6 Bleckley 34 264.84 0 1 Morgan 34 177.66 0 4 Baker 32 1026.96 1 10 Clay 32 1120.84 2 5 Jones 32 111.92 0 4 Madison 32 106.04 1 6 Talbot 32 519.65 1 11 Berrien 30 155.63 0 1 Telfair 30 191.77 1 4 Wilkes 30 299.58 1 6 Jeff Davis 29 191.44 1 4 Charlton 28 211.3 1 6 Atkinson 26 312.12 2 5 Emanuel 26 114.72 2 5 Hart 26 99.59 0 0 Jasper 26 183.11 1 4 Jefferson 26 169.79 1 5 Heard 24 194.02 2 5 Crawford 23 188.09 0 4 Irwin 23 243.82 1 3 Screven 22 158.27 1 11 Towns 22 182.82 1 8 Dade 21 129.93 1 3 Taylor 21 263.89 2 8 Chattooga 20 80.76 2 3 Chattahoochee 19 176.76 0 5 Jenkins 17 198.23 1 4 Warren 17 326.3 0 9 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Lincoln 15 184.62 1 6 Rabun 15 88.31 1 5 Wayne 15 50.04 0 2 Tattnall 13 51.16 0 2 Candler 12 110.73 0 3 Lanier 12 115.93 2 4 Long 12 60.26 1 2 McIntosh 11 75.51 0 2 Twiggs 11 136.04 0 3 Webster 11 431.37 1 4 Wheeler 9 113.79 0 0 Montgomery 8 86.73 0 1 Quitman 8 348.74 1 4 Treutlen 8 117.15 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Glascock 1 33.06 0 0 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 407,748 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)

Positive tests: 40,663

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,775 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7:04 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.



