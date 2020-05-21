UPDATE (Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/21/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 40,663 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21.
|County
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3872
|352.26
|190
|766
|DeKalb
|3038
|383.03
|96
|591
|Gwinnett
|2882
|296.76
|121
|553
|Cobb
|2625
|332.03
|138
|619
|Unknown
|2464
|2
|51
|Hall
|2248
|1089.42
|41
|307
|Dougherty
|1716
|1908.68
|138
|394
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1694
|0
|26
|112
|Clayton
|1047
|343.46
|42
|167
|Cherokee
|769
|288.43
|29
|122
|Henry
|623
|259.73
|20
|89
|Richmond
|522
|258.11
|17
|152
|Muscogee
|487
|254.14
|17
|86
|Habersham
|473
|1032.75
|18
|68
|Douglas
|455
|299.53
|22
|115
|Forsyth
|443
|175.44
|12
|63
|Carroll
|437
|363.81
|24
|99
|Sumter
|432
|1469.44
|40
|126
|Bartow
|424
|382.77
|36
|133
|Bibb
|416
|273.41
|20
|119
|Chatham
|406
|138.96
|18
|100
|Mitchell
|399
|1809.03
|32
|81
|Lee
|340
|1134.43
|22
|63
|Houston
|335
|213.32
|16
|87
|Thomas
|304
|684.21
|30
|62
|Coweta
|303
|199.34
|7
|49
|Baldwin
|299
|673
|16
|63
|Newton
|280
|249.21
|11
|60
|Barrow
|276
|319.51
|9
|67
|Upson
|271
|1031.32
|33
|37
|Colquitt
|267
|588.2
|13
|27
|Paulding
|264
|153.01
|11
|61
|Rockdale
|254
|267.48
|9
|64
|Spalding
|246
|355.95
|14
|44
|Early
|235
|2316.18
|29
|18
|Lowndes
|229
|194.27
|5
|42
|Troup
|227
|322.38
|8
|62
|Columbia
|224
|141.21
|6
|34
|Whitfield
|220
|210.18
|7
|21
|Coffee
|218
|506.48
|13
|58
|Floyd
|218
|218.18
|13
|43
|Fayette
|212
|180.36
|11
|34
|Clarke
|208
|160.27
|13
|35
|Worth
|207
|1027.7
|20
|38
|Butts
|205
|814.33
|18
|21
|Crisp
|204
|915.25
|7
|37
|Terrell
|204
|2409.35
|25
|48
|Tift
|204
|499.63
|14
|47
|Ware
|191
|532.73
|13
|50
|Walton
|186
|194.13
|9
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|20
|31
|Hancock
|167
|2038.33
|15
|29
|Dooly
|164
|1223.88
|12
|35
|Decatur
|144
|547.07
|4
|15
|Jackson
|139
|186.08
|3
|28
|Gordon
|135
|232.56
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|123
|391.51
|0
|16
|Calhoun
|121
|1915.47
|6
|15
|Stephens
|121
|459.59
|2
|22
|Burke
|120
|537.11
|4
|28
|Appling
|118
|635.74
|12
|19
|Monroe
|113
|407.54
|8
|17
|Oconee
|103
|246.78
|3
|15
|Dawson
|99
|366.38
|2
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Laurens
|95
|200.86
|1
|17
|Macon
|94
|723.74
|6
|33
|Grady
|92
|374.9
|4
|26
|White
|91
|286.54
|3
|19
|Turner
|90
|1114.41
|12
|17
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Polk
|87
|200.08
|0
|12
|Putnam
|86
|392.96
|7
|15
|Pierce
|85
|434.89
|4
|20
|Walker
|84
|120.67
|0
|2
|Glynn
|83
|96.46
|1
|12
|Catoosa
|79
|114.87
|0
|7
|Harris
|78
|224.71
|4
|15
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|76
|361.56
|2
|11
|Bacon
|73
|640.13
|2
|6
|Washington
|72
|354.64
|1
|7
|Elbert
|69
|364.21
|0
|5
|Murray
|69
|171.38
|1
|9
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Banks
|68
|340.31
|0
|10
|Bryan
|67
|171.19
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Greene
|62
|331.25
|7
|18
|Wilkinson
|61
|683.93
|3
|16
|Liberty
|60
|96.92
|0
|11
|McDuffie
|60
|277.82
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|5
|11
|Echols
|54
|1360.54
|0
|2
|Ben Hill
|53
|318.41
|1
|6
|Camden
|53
|98.29
|1
|7
|Effingham
|50
|78.09
|1
|11
|Bulloch
|48
|60.4
|2
|9
|Marion
|48
|578.8
|2
|8
|Toombs
|48
|177.89
|4
|9
|Dodge
|47
|230.56
|2
|7
|Brantley
|46
|239.56
|2
|4
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|5
|Lamar
|46
|237.76
|1
|9
|Pike
|45
|238.6
|2
|9
|Seminole
|42
|515.97
|2
|8
|Cook
|40
|229.4
|2
|9
|Pickens
|40
|119.3
|3
|11
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|38
|348.85
|2
|6
|Miller
|37
|641.92
|0
|2
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Franklin
|35
|150.03
|1
|6
|Bleckley
|34
|264.84
|0
|1
|Morgan
|34
|177.66
|0
|4
|Baker
|32
|1026.96
|1
|10
|Clay
|32
|1120.84
|2
|5
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Madison
|32
|106.04
|1
|6
|Talbot
|32
|519.65
|1
|11
|Berrien
|30
|155.63
|0
|1
|Telfair
|30
|191.77
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|30
|299.58
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|29
|191.44
|1
|4
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Atkinson
|26
|312.12
|2
|5
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|1
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Heard
|24
|194.02
|2
|5
|Crawford
|23
|188.09
|0
|4
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Screven
|22
|158.27
|1
|11
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Dade
|21
|129.93
|1
|3
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Chattooga
|20
|80.76
|2
|3
|Chattahoochee
|19
|176.76
|0
|5
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|1
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|15
|50.04
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Candler
|12
|110.73
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|11
|136.04
|0
|3
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Quitman
|8
|348.74
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 407,748 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 40,663
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,289 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/21 listed 919 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,775 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7:04 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
