Warner Robins shooting leaves victim hospitalized

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Warner Robins police chase following a shooting left the victim hospitalized and the suspect in custody.
Warner Robins Police officers responded to 218 Stevens Street in reference to a person shot in the stomach and leg.
Authorities say the incident happened at 8:06 Thursday morning.
Officers say the 27-year old victim described the shooter and the Honda Accord he occupied.
Officers saw the suspect’s car on Northside Drive at Elberta Road and tried to stop him. The car fled on Elberta Road to Highway 247.
Authorities say the Honda continued to flee north on Hwy 247, onto Broadway, then cut through a parking lot and continued north on Pio Nono. Officers say the driver “abruptly turned left striking a Ford Explorer, thus ending the pursuit.”
Officers arrested the suspect and took him to the Houston Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the Ford Explorer did not have any injuries.
Authorities say the victim of the shooting was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is undergoing surgery.
This incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with additional information should call Detective Josh Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.