Daybreak Interview: 478 Sings United Competition entering redemption round

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In April, the United Way of Central Georgia, Mercer University Athletics, Visit Macon and 100.9 The Creek announced a new competition that highlights the musical talent in Middle Georgia while raising money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 478 Sings United competition starts its redemption round the week of May 25th. Chandler Price, from Visit Macon, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to share more about this new round, how the competition is going and how much is being raised to help people impacted by the pandemic.