Daybreak Interview: 478 Sings United Competition entering redemption round

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
2
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In April, the United Way of Central Georgia, Mercer University Athletics, Visit Macon and 100.9 The Creek announced a new competition that highlights the musical talent in Middle Georgia while raising money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 478 Sings United competition starts its redemption round the week of May 25th. Chandler Price, from Visit Macon, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to share more about this new round, how the competition is going and how much is being raised to help people impacted by the pandemic.

For more information on the 478 Sings United competition and to watch performaces, visit the 478 Sings United Facebook page.

Click on the video to hear what Price had to say about the competition.

 

mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.