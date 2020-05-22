Angie’s List: Consider adding koi pond for well being

Listen to the content of this post:

After a busy day, relaxing by a bubbling fountain or soft waterfall appeals to many of us.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder, says that’s because the soothing sound of moving water can do wonders for your overall well being.

“Home outdoor water features are increasingly popular nationwide,” Angie said. “That sound of tranquility really helps clear your mind of the day’s stress.”

Interest in koi ponds, in particular, has spiked in recent years.

In a properly maintained pond, fish can survive for a decade or more. Some reports say they can survive up to 40 years.

Jeff Burhenn — Circle City Outdoors — says for ideal pond health, a waterfall is essential.

“It serves a couple purposes,” Burhenn said. “One, it’s very beautiful. And the noise, but it also provides water movement for the actual pond. That’s very important to have water movement. It’s going to keep away the mosquitoes.”

This elaborate pond cost around $50,000. But you can do a nice, smaller one on a $5000 to $10,000 budget.

If you want the calm but not the fish, consider a pond-less waterfall.

“It’s very pleasing to the eye and you think – where’s the water going?” Burhenn asked. “That’s a lot less maintenance for a homeowner because there’s no pond, and it still provides the, I think, peace.”

A freestanding fountain is another option. All these water features can help beautify your space, reduce stress, and even help separate your home from your neighbors when you go to sell.

“I believe this will increase the value because there’s some ‘wow’ factor to it,” Burhenn said. “You walk back here, and if you were looking at this house, people go. That’s pretty cool. While a water feature won’t give you a dollar-for-dollar return on investment, you’ll get many years of enjoyment out of having it.”