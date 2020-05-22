Bleckley County to host baseball tournament during pandemic despite objections

Listen to the content of this post:

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Bleckley County Recreation Department is going to host a travel league baseball tournament during the Memorial Day weekend.

Teams from 28 different counties from across the state of Georgia are coming to the county on Sunday and Monday to compete in the tournament.

A lot of parents in the area have raised questions about the health and safety of the tournament amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holly Wood, who’s son plays on a rec league team, said she’s not letting him play in the tournament.

“It’s not about us, it’s about everyone else,” said Wood. “We’ve been trying to stay home and stick to the social distancing as much as we can so it just didn’t seem like a smart move for everyone else.”

Wood said her son wants to play, but she doesn’t think it is safe.

“Even if you take all the bleachers out and you have a parent per child, there’s not a way to social distance up to 6 feet, there’s just not,” Wood said. “I mean you’re going to be lining the fence and then some.”

To ease the minds of parents and baseball fans, the rec department is taking safety measures. Staff put out hand sanitizer, removed bleachers, and shut down playgrounds.

However, Cochran Mayor Billy Yeomans said he is still not comfortable with the tournament.

“We don’t feel that this is good for the community, or the kids that will be playing with all these people coming from all over the state, and we are trying to just get it stopped,” said Yeomans.

Mayor Yeomans said he fears that the tournament will increase the number of COVID-19 cases in Bleckley County.

“When you’re bringing in kids from all over the state of Georgia to one location and their families with this COVID-19,” said Yeomans. “We’ve been fortunate here we haven’t had any deaths, and I think we’re up in the 30s now with cases but we’ve been fortunate.”

The Bleckley County Recreation Department refused to comment on the situation. Cochran City Council met Thursday night to discuss the rec department’s baseball tournament. During the meeting, Mayor Yeomans read a letter from the Bleckley County Recreation Department’s lawyer. According to the Mayor, the letter says the tournament doesn’t violate the state’s executive order on reopening Georgia.