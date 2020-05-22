Shooting on Cynthia Ave kills one person, injures another

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
27
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, WMGT (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Cynthia Avenue. 

Deputies say they received the call about the shooting just after 12:30 this morning. When deputies arrived, they found two male victims.

Paramedics took the victims to the Navicent Health Medical Center. Deputies say the first victim has non-life-threatening. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. 

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information that can help with this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Previous articleHot holiday weekend ahead
Next articleMan shot while lying in bed
mm
Chip Matthews
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.