Shooting on Cynthia Ave kills one person, injures another

MACON, WMGT (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Cynthia Avenue.
Deputies say they received the call about the shooting just after 12:30 this morning. When deputies arrived, they found two male victims.
Paramedics took the victims to the Navicent Health Medical Center. Deputies say the first victim has non-life-threatening. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information that can help with this incident can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.