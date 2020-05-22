Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID

|
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown coach and former Hoyas and Knicks star Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement issued by the university says Ewing is in the hospital.
The school says the 57-year-old coach is the only member of his team to get the coronavirus.
As a player, Ewing helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship and reach two other title games. He was taken by New York with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft.
He is a Hall of Famer for his playing careers in both college and the pros.
He became Georgetown’s coach in 2017.
