|
Listen to the content of this post:
MIDDLE GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s National Boat Week and Memorial Day weekend. That means local lakes may be filled with water enthusiasts.
Georgia Power encourages water and boating safety amid the Monday holiday.
The company along with other organizations across the county are reinforcing the importance of boat safety on Georgia lakes.
Craig Bell with Georgia Power says boaters should wear a life jacket no matter how well they can swim. He says if you are out on the water, you should know C-P-R Basics and know the proper way to perform it.
Finally, Bell says that people should never consume alcohol while operating a boat — no matter the size. Also, he urges boaters to watch their speeds as lakes have speed limits.
“Be familiar with the rules and speed limits when you enter the waterway,” said Bell. “A boat unlike a car can’t stop on a dime it takes a while for a boat to slow down and when we are experiencing crowded lakes and lots of people out having fun its real imperative for anybody operating a vessel take your time and go below that speed limit.”
Bell says he wants everyone to enjoy their holiday while being safe.