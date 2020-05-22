Hot holiday weekend ahead

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Hot weather returns to Middle Georgia just in time for Memorial Day weekend,
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s across the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through during the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms are possible with damaging wind gusts and small hail as the two main storm threats. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 60’s under a partly cloudy sky.
WEEKEND.
The heat continues this weekend as both afternoons are forecast to make it into the low 90’s area-wide. Isolated downpours are possible on Saturday before more cloud cover and slightly better rain and storm chances move in on Sunday.
MEMORIAL DAY.
Right now, Monday does not look too promising for any outdoor plans that you may have scheduled for the holiday. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to be present off and on throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
