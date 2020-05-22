Man shot while lying in bed

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An early morning shooting in Macon sends a man to the hospital, Friday morning.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting incident happened at Pendleton Homes on Houston Ave. just after 4 a.m.
Deputies say the victim, a 31-year-old male was lying in bed with someone fired several shots through the bedroom window, hitting him in the upper chest.
The suspect left before deputies arrived. There is no information on a suspect at this time.
The victim is at the hospital and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information in the matter can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.