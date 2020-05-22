Pence visits Georgia cafe that reopened despite virus

|
NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia, where he had lunch with Gov. Brian Kemp at a cafe that reopened despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Georgia was one of the first states to allow businesses to start up again during the pandemic.
Kemp allowed salons, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Georgia to reopen with restrictions in April.
The Republican governor has insisted the move was guided by data and state public health officials, but it ran counter to the advice of many experts.
At the cafe, Pence said Georgia was “leading the way” and the country was making progress against the virus.
