Pool sales sky-rocket for Warner Robins company

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With Summer being less than one month away and people canceling vacations because of the pandemic. One Warner Robins pool store says sales have sky-rocketed.

Amy Register, general manager of Mid State Pools and Spas, says before the pandemic started, people weren’t thinking about purchasing pools.

“It was kind of the off season before everything started,” said Register.

Current sales are at the highest she’s seen since early 2000 and in comparison to last year around this time.

“As far as the above-ground market, it’s honestly going to be a record,” said Register.

The general manager explains that most people are substituting their destination vacations for their backyards.

Register says that due to cancellations a pool is a great investment for you and the family.

“This is an investment that they are going to have for years and years not just for one Summer,” said Register.

The CDC recommends pool owners review health safety guidelines for their loved ones and guests.

Finally, Register says not to fear whether the pool water is clean. If the water has chlorine in it, and it has been properly maintained you will be fine.

Register says it’s an owner’s responsibility to regularly check the chlorine concentration and pH of the pool water to help protect people from waterborne illnesses.