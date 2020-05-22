Senior Spotlight Video Archive 2020

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT 2020 INDEX: Find your name in the alphabetical list (by last name). Use the Video ID below to locate your featured video. Videos are listed in order below the index. If you do not see your video below the index, check back soon for upcoming updates. To return to the main photo gallery, click here.

FIRST NAME LAST NAME SCHOOL VIDEO ID Joy Allen Warner Robins High School Video 8 Courtney Anderson Houston County High School Video 3 Anthony Anderson, Jr. Northside High School Video 1 Emari Andico Houston County High School Video 3 Makayla Avery Bleckley County High School Video 9 Kristen Barkwell Veterans High School Video 11 Nick Berry Houston County High School Video 10 Amari Burnett Warner Robins High School Video 5 Amadeo Caballero Warner Robins High School Video 4 Ariana Collier Perry High School Video 3 Khyree Colvin Houston County High School Video 11 Karston M Corbin Upson-Lee High School Video 10 Rebecca D’Annunzio Purdue Global University Video 9 Ethan Door Veterans High School Video 6 Cole Duke Houston County High School Video 1 Katie Duke Houston County High School Video 11 Robert English IV Central High School Video 10 Ke’Amber Farlar Baldwin High School Video 10 Jahkory Finney Tattnall Square Academy Video 3 Shaniyah Franklin Veterans High School Video 11 Kinser Grace George Houston County High School Video 8 Nadia George Georgia State University Video 9 Troy Gilyard Upson-Lee High School Video 12 Gregory Haley, Jr. Peach County High School Video 1 Kaitlyn Hammonds Houston County High School Video 9 Michaela Heide Kennesaw State University Video 12 Josh Hendrix Fullington Academy Video 7 Jack Henry Warner Robins High School Video 2 Destinee Hicks Houston County High School Video 2 Keahja Arie Hollingsworth Veterans High School Video 9 Chase Hunt Rutland High School Video 6 Raven Hutchinson Houston County High School Video 8 Ah’Kyra Jackson Northside High School Video 2 Jada Jackson Augusta University Video 1 Kody Jones Houston County High School Video 10 Rachel Elizabeth Keown Veterans High School Video 7 Chloe Knowles Jones County High School Video 2 Kayla Lavender Veterans High School Video 7 McKenzie Lewis Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Video 11 Lillie Mccorkel Marion County High School Video 7 MyLeah McDuffie Telfair County High School Video 8 DeAndre Jarell McKenzie Northside High School Video 5 A’Keelah Mclin Northeast High School Video 1 Nicole Morales Northside High School Video 11 Kayelyn Morrow Houston County High School Video 12 Eric Narsing Warner Robins High School Video 5 Kaylynn Neilson Jones County High School Video 8 Dal’kira Nelson Southwest High School Video 4 Dylan Ogle Houston County High School Video 1 Jenna Oppegard Houston County High School Video 6 Braelon Person Northeast High School Video 4 Logan Phelps Houston County High School Video 8 Frank Pierson Mary Persons High School Video 2 Jayson Matthew Powell Houston County High School Video 5 Derrick Tyrone Randall, Jr. Ashford University Video 6 Emily Reddin Gardner Edgerton High School Video 4 Aniya Rumph Perry High School Video 2 Olivia Ryals John Milledge Academy Video 12 Jakira Sams Southwest High School Video 4 Kobe Sewell Mount De Sales Video 9 Monet Spencer Sumner Academy Video 7 Hailey Spraggins Veterans High School Video 3 Catherine Stevick Mary Persons High School Video 5 Heath Elizabeth Story Perry High School Video 4 Hunter Wade Swanson Jones County High School Video 5 Kiana Thomas Mount De Sales Video 7 Jack Truxal Houston County High School Video 6 Alyssa Turner Veterans High School Video 3 Shea VanSickle Homeschool Video 12 Lesley Anne Walton Houston County High School Video 12 Matthew Wimberly Northeast High School Video 10 Zyquavion Wright Dooly County High School Video 6

