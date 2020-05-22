Senior Spotlight Video Archive 2020

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT 2020 INDEX: Find your name in the alphabetical list (by last name). Use the Video ID below to locate your featured video. Videos are listed in order below the index. If you do not see your video below the index, check back soon for upcoming updates. To return to the main photo gallery, click here.
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|SCHOOL
|VIDEO ID
|Joy
|Allen
|Warner Robins High School
|Video 8
|Courtney
|Anderson
|Houston County High School
|Video 3
|Anthony
|Anderson, Jr.
|Northside High School
|Video 1
|Emari
|Andico
|Houston County High School
|Video 3
|Makayla
|Avery
|Bleckley County High School
|Video 9
|Kristen
|Barkwell
|Veterans High School
|Video 11
|Nick
|Berry
|Houston County High School
|Video 10
|Amari
|Burnett
|Warner Robins High School
|Video 5
|Amadeo
|Caballero
|Warner Robins High School
|Video 4
|Ariana
|Collier
|Perry High School
|Video 3
|Khyree
|Colvin
|Houston County High School
|Video 11
|Karston M
|Corbin
|Upson-Lee High School
|Video 10
|Rebecca
|D’Annunzio
|Purdue Global University
|Video 9
|Ethan
|Door
|Veterans High School
|Video 6
|Cole
|Duke
|Houston County High School
|Video 1
|Katie
|Duke
|Houston County High School
|Video 11
|Robert
|English IV
|Central High School
|Video 10
|Ke’Amber
|Farlar
|Baldwin High School
|Video 10
|Jahkory
|Finney
|Tattnall Square Academy
|Video 3
|Shaniyah
|Franklin
|Veterans High School
|Video 11
|Kinser Grace
|George
|Houston County High School
|Video 8
|Nadia
|George
|Georgia State University
|Video 9
|Troy
|Gilyard
|Upson-Lee High School
|Video 12
|Gregory
|Haley, Jr.
|Peach County High School
|Video 1
|Kaitlyn
|Hammonds
|Houston County High School
|Video 9
|Michaela
|Heide
|Kennesaw State University
|Video 12
|Josh
|Hendrix
|Fullington Academy
|Video 7
|Jack
|Henry
|Warner Robins High School
|Video 2
|Destinee
|Hicks
|Houston County High School
|Video 2
|Keahja Arie
|Hollingsworth
|Veterans High School
|Video 9
|Chase
|Hunt
|Rutland High School
|Video 6
|Raven
|Hutchinson
|Houston County High School
|Video 8
|Ah’Kyra
|Jackson
|Northside High School
|Video 2
|Jada
|Jackson
|Augusta University
|Video 1
|Kody
|Jones
|Houston County High School
|Video 10
|Rachel Elizabeth
|Keown
|Veterans High School
|Video 7
|Chloe
|Knowles
|Jones County High School
|Video 2
|Kayla
|Lavender
|Veterans High School
|Video 7
|McKenzie
|Lewis
|Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
|Video 11
|Lillie
|Mccorkel
|Marion County High School
|Video 7
|MyLeah
|McDuffie
|Telfair County High School
|Video 8
|DeAndre Jarell
|McKenzie
|Northside High School
|Video 5
|A’Keelah
|Mclin
|Northeast High School
|Video 1
|Nicole
|Morales
|Northside High School
|Video 11
|Kayelyn
|Morrow
|Houston County High School
|Video 12
|Eric
|Narsing
|Warner Robins High School
|Video 5
|Kaylynn
|Neilson
|Jones County High School
|Video 8
|Dal’kira
|Nelson
|Southwest High School
|Video 4
|Dylan
|Ogle
|Houston County High School
|Video 1
|Jenna
|Oppegard
|Houston County High School
|Video 6
|Braelon
|Person
|Northeast High School
|Video 4
|Logan
|Phelps
|Houston County High School
|Video 8
|Frank
|Pierson
|Mary Persons High School
|Video 2
|Jayson Matthew
|Powell
|Houston County High School
|Video 5
|Derrick Tyrone
|Randall, Jr.
|Ashford University
|Video 6
|Emily
|Reddin
|Gardner Edgerton High School
|Video 4
|Aniya
|Rumph
|Perry High School
|Video 2
|Olivia
|Ryals
|John Milledge Academy
|Video 12
|Jakira
|Sams
|Southwest High School
|Video 4
|Kobe
|Sewell
|Mount De Sales
|Video 9
|Monet
|Spencer
|Sumner Academy
|Video 7
|Hailey
|Spraggins
|Veterans High School
|Video 3
|Catherine
|Stevick
|Mary Persons High School
|Video 5
|Heath Elizabeth
|Story
|Perry High School
|Video 4
|Hunter Wade
|Swanson
|Jones County High School
|Video 5
|Kiana
|Thomas
|Mount De Sales
|Video 7
|Jack
|Truxal
|Houston County High School
|Video 6
|Alyssa
|Turner
|Veterans High School
|Video 3
|Shea
|VanSickle
|Homeschool
|Video 12
|Lesley Anne
|Walton
|Houston County High School
|Video 12
|Matthew
|Wimberly
|Northeast High School
|Video 10
|Zyquavion
|Wright
|Dooly County High School
|Video 6
VIDEO 1 (below)
VIDEO 2 (below)
VIDEO 3 (below)
VIDEO 4 (below)
VIDEO 5 (below)
VIDEO 6 (below)