UPDATE (Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/22/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 41,218 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 22.
|County
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3899
|354.72
|194
|771
|DeKalb
|3064
|386.31
|98
|595
|Gwinnett
|2920
|300.68
|120
|552
|Unknown
|2649
|2
|50
|Cobb
|2626
|332.16
|139
|620
|Hall
|2265
|1097.65
|41
|308
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1747
|0
|26
|114
|Dougherty
|1717
|1909.79
|138
|395
|Clayton
|1052
|345.1
|42
|167
|Cherokee
|775
|290.68
|29
|122
|Henry
|625
|260.56
|20
|90
|Richmond
|524
|259.1
|17
|153
|Muscogee
|499
|260.4
|17
|86
|Habersham
|479
|1045.85
|18
|68
|Douglas
|466
|306.77
|22
|115
|Forsyth
|443
|175.44
|12
|65
|Carroll
|439
|365.47
|24
|99
|Sumter
|434
|1476.24
|40
|126
|Bartow
|425
|383.67
|36
|133
|Bibb
|420
|276.04
|20
|120
|Chatham
|409
|139.98
|19
|100
|Mitchell
|397
|1799.96
|32
|80
|Lee
|339
|1131.09
|22
|62
|Houston
|337
|214.6
|16
|88
|Baldwin
|312
|702.26
|19
|63
|Thomas
|307
|690.96
|30
|62
|Coweta
|305
|200.66
|7
|49
|Newton
|280
|249.21
|11
|60
|Barrow
|278
|321.82
|9
|67
|Paulding
|271
|157.06
|11
|64
|Colquitt
|270
|594.81
|13
|28
|Upson
|270
|1027.51
|32
|36
|Rockdale
|255
|268.53
|9
|65
|Spalding
|248
|358.85
|14
|44
|Whitfield
|236
|225.47
|7
|21
|Early
|234
|2306.33
|29
|18
|Lowndes
|231
|195.97
|5
|42
|Troup
|230
|326.64
|8
|62
|Coffee
|225
|522.75
|13
|58
|Columbia
|224
|141.21
|6
|34
|Floyd
|220
|220.18
|13
|43
|Fayette
|213
|181.21
|11
|34
|Clarke
|212
|163.35
|13
|35
|Tift
|212
|519.23
|14
|47
|Butts
|205
|814.33
|19
|21
|Crisp
|205
|919.74
|7
|37
|Terrell
|203
|2397.54
|25
|48
|Worth
|202
|1002.88
|20
|38
|Ware
|194
|541.1
|13
|50
|Walton
|185
|193.08
|9
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|19
|31
|Hancock
|167
|2038.33
|16
|29
|Dooly
|164
|1223.88
|12
|35
|Decatur
|144
|547.07
|4
|15
|Jackson
|142
|190.09
|3
|28
|Gordon
|135
|232.56
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|124
|394.69
|0
|17
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|5
|14
|Stephens
|122
|463.38
|2
|22
|Appling
|119
|641.13
|12
|19
|Burke
|119
|532.63
|4
|28
|Monroe
|114
|411.15
|8
|17
|Oconee
|103
|246.78
|4
|16
|Dawson
|102
|377.48
|2
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Laurens
|96
|202.98
|1
|17
|Macon
|95
|731.44
|6
|34
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|Turner
|91
|1126.8
|12
|17
|White
|91
|286.54
|3
|19
|Polk
|89
|204.68
|0
|12
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Pierce
|87
|445.13
|3
|20
|Walker
|87
|124.98
|0
|2
|Putnam
|84
|383.82
|7
|15
|Catoosa
|83
|120.69
|0
|7
|Glynn
|83
|96.46
|1
|12
|Harris
|78
|224.71
|4
|15
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|77
|366.32
|2
|11
|Bacon
|73
|640.13
|2
|6
|Banks
|72
|360.32
|0
|10
|Washington
|72
|354.64
|1
|7
|Elbert
|70
|369.49
|0
|5
|Murray
|70
|173.87
|1
|9
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|3
|18
|Bryan
|67
|171.19
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Greene
|63
|336.59
|7
|18
|Wilkinson
|63
|706.36
|3
|16
|McDuffie
|62
|287.08
|5
|17
|Liberty
|61
|98.54
|0
|11
|Echols
|58
|1461.33
|0
|3
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|5
|11
|Ben Hill
|55
|330.43
|1
|6
|Camden
|53
|98.29
|1
|7
|Effingham
|51
|79.66
|1
|11
|Lamar
|50
|258.44
|1
|9
|Bulloch
|49
|61.66
|2
|9
|Toombs
|49
|181.6
|4
|9
|Marion
|48
|578.8
|2
|8
|Brantley
|47
|244.77
|2
|4
|Dodge
|47
|230.56
|2
|7
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|5
|Pike
|46
|243.9
|2
|9
|Cook
|44
|252.34
|2
|9
|Seminole
|42
|515.97
|2
|8
|Pickens
|41
|122.28
|3
|11
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|38
|348.85
|2
|6
|Miller
|37
|641.92
|0
|2
|Bleckley
|36
|280.42
|0
|2
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Franklin
|35
|150.03
|1
|6
|Morgan
|35
|182.88
|0
|4
|Berrien
|33
|171.2
|0
|1
|Talbot
|33
|535.89
|1
|11
|Baker
|32
|1026.96
|1
|10
|Clay
|32
|1120.84
|2
|5
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Madison
|32
|106.04
|1
|6
|Telfair
|32
|204.55
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|31
|309.57
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|29
|191.44
|1
|4
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Atkinson
|26
|312.12
|2
|5
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Crawford
|24
|196.27
|0
|4
|Heard
|24
|194.02
|2
|5
|Screven
|24
|172.66
|2
|11
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Chattooga
|22
|88.83
|2
|3
|Dade
|22
|136.12
|1
|3
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Chattahoochee
|20
|186.06
|0
|5
|Jenkins
|17
|198.23
|1
|4
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|1
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|15
|50.04
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Candler
|12
|110.73
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|11
|136.04
|0
|3
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Quitman
|10
|435.92
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 427,249 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 41,218
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,313 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/21 listed 919 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,785 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, May 22, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
