UPDATE (Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/22/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 41,482 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 22.
|County
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3931
|357.63
|196
|779
|DeKalb
|3080
|388.32
|100
|600
|Gwinnett
|2961
|304.9
|121
|559
|Cobb
|2655
|335.83
|141
|623
|Unknown
|2496
|0
|54
|Hall
|2269
|1099.59
|41
|310
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1748
|0
|29
|116
|Dougherty
|1723
|1916.47
|138
|395
|Clayton
|1071
|351.33
|43
|168
|Cherokee
|790
|296.31
|29
|123
|Henry
|627
|261.4
|20
|90
|Richmond
|523
|258.6
|18
|153
|Muscogee
|509
|265.62
|17
|86
|Habersham
|479
|1045.85
|18
|68
|Douglas
|478
|314.67
|22
|116
|Forsyth
|444
|175.84
|12
|65
|Carroll
|439
|365.47
|24
|99
|Sumter
|436
|1483.04
|40
|127
|Chatham
|428
|146.49
|21
|101
|Bartow
|427
|385.48
|36
|133
|Bibb
|423
|278.02
|20
|121
|Mitchell
|397
|1799.96
|32
|81
|Lee
|342
|1141.1
|22
|62
|Houston
|339
|215.87
|16
|88
|Baldwin
|329
|740.52
|19
|64
|Coweta
|311
|204.6
|7
|50
|Thomas
|308
|693.21
|31
|62
|Newton
|286
|254.55
|11
|60
|Barrow
|281
|325.3
|11
|71
|Colquitt
|280
|616.84
|13
|30
|Paulding
|273
|158.22
|11
|63
|Upson
|271
|1031.32
|33
|36
|Rockdale
|257
|270.64
|9
|65
|Spalding
|250
|361.74
|14
|44
|Whitfield
|249
|237.89
|7
|21
|Troup
|238
|338
|9
|64
|Early
|234
|2306.33
|29
|19
|Lowndes
|232
|196.81
|5
|42
|Coffee
|225
|522.75
|13
|58
|Floyd
|224
|224.19
|14
|43
|Columbia
|223
|140.58
|6
|34
|Clarke
|219
|168.75
|13
|35
|Fayette
|215
|182.91
|11
|34
|Tift
|212
|519.23
|14
|47
|Crisp
|210
|942.17
|7
|37
|Terrell
|209
|2468.41
|26
|49
|Butts
|206
|818.3
|19
|21
|Worth
|204
|1012.81
|20
|38
|Ware
|201
|560.62
|13
|50
|Walton
|186
|194.13
|10
|29
|Hancock
|175
|2135.97
|17
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|19
|31
|Dooly
|164
|1223.88
|12
|35
|Decatur
|145
|550.87
|4
|15
|Jackson
|145
|194.11
|4
|28
|Gordon
|136
|234.28
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|126
|401.06
|0
|19
|Calhoun
|123
|1947.13
|5
|14
|Stephens
|122
|463.38
|2
|22
|Appling
|121
|651.9
|13
|21
|Burke
|120
|537.11
|4
|28
|Monroe
|114
|411.15
|8
|17
|Oconee
|103
|246.78
|5
|17
|Dawson
|101
|373.78
|1
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Catoosa
|97
|141.05
|0
|7
|Laurens
|96
|202.98
|1
|17
|Macon
|96
|739.14
|6
|34
|Walker
|94
|135.04
|0
|2
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|Polk
|93
|213.88
|0
|12
|Turner
|92
|1139.18
|12
|17
|White
|92
|289.69
|3
|19
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Pierce
|88
|450.24
|3
|20
|Putnam
|84
|383.82
|8
|15
|Glynn
|83
|96.46
|1
|12
|Harris
|79
|227.59
|4
|15
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Bacon
|73
|640.13
|2
|6
|Banks
|73
|365.33
|0
|10
|Murray
|72
|178.83
|1
|9
|Washington
|72
|354.64
|1
|7
|Elbert
|71
|374.77
|0
|5
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Bryan
|68
|173.75
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Greene
|63
|336.59
|7
|18
|Liberty
|63
|101.77
|0
|11
|Wilkinson
|63
|706.36
|3
|17
|McDuffie
|62
|287.08
|5
|17
|Effingham
|61
|95.27
|1
|12
|Echols
|59
|1486.52
|0
|3
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Ben Hill
|55
|330.43
|1
|6
|Camden
|53
|98.29
|1
|7
|Lamar
|50
|258.44
|1
|9
|Toombs
|50
|185.3
|4
|9
|Bulloch
|49
|61.66
|2
|9
|Brantley
|48
|249.97
|2
|4
|Dodge
|48
|235.47
|2
|8
|Marion
|48
|578.8
|2
|8
|Pike
|48
|254.51
|2
|9
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|5
|Cook
|44
|252.34
|2
|10
|Seminole
|42
|515.97
|2
|8
|Pickens
|41
|122.28
|3
|11
|Stewart
|40
|652.64
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|38
|348.85
|2
|6
|Bleckley
|37
|288.21
|0
|2
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Franklin
|35
|150.03
|1
|6
|Morgan
|35
|182.88
|0
|4
|Berrien
|34
|176.39
|0
|2
|Clay
|34
|1190.89
|2
|5
|Talbot
|34
|552.13
|1
|11
|Baker
|32
|1026.96
|1
|10
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Madison
|32
|106.04
|1
|6
|Telfair
|32
|204.55
|1
|4
|Wilkes
|32
|319.55
|1
|6
|Jasper
|31
|218.33
|1
|4
|Jeff Davis
|31
|204.65
|1
|4
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Atkinson
|26
|312.12
|2
|5
|Dade
|26
|160.87
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Heard
|26
|210.19
|2
|6
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Screven
|25
|179.86
|2
|12
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Crawford
|24
|196.27
|0
|4
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Chattahoochee
|20
|186.06
|0
|5
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|0
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Wayne
|15
|50.04
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Candler
|12
|110.73
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|11
|136.04
|0
|3
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Quitman
|10
|435.92
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|8
|86.73
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 427,249 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 41,482
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,376 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/22 listed 889 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,808 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 22, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
