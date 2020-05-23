UPDATE (Saturday, May 23 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/23/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 42,132 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 23.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3972
|361.36
|196
|779
|DeKalb
|3106
|391.6
|102
|602
|Gwinnett
|2975
|306.34
|121
|559
|Unknown
|2798
|0
|55
|Cobb
|2652
|335.45
|141
|626
|Hall
|2296
|1112.68
|41
|310
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1813
|0
|27
|117
|Dougherty
|1725
|1918.69
|139
|400
|Clayton
|1083
|355.27
|43
|168
|Cherokee
|798
|299.31
|29
|123
|Henry
|626
|260.98
|19
|89
|Richmond
|525
|259.59
|18
|154
|Muscogee
|521
|271.88
|17
|90
|Habersham
|486
|1061.14
|19
|69
|Douglas
|480
|315.98
|22
|116
|Forsyth
|445
|176.23
|12
|66
|Carroll
|439
|365.47
|24
|99
|Sumter
|439
|1493.25
|40
|127
|Bartow
|435
|392.7
|36
|133
|Chatham
|433
|148.2
|21
|101
|Bibb
|432
|283.93
|21
|123
|Mitchell
|397
|1799.96
|32
|81
|Lee
|342
|1141.1
|22
|62
|Houston
|341
|217.14
|16
|88
|Baldwin
|329
|740.52
|19
|63
|Coweta
|314
|206.58
|7
|50
|Thomas
|308
|693.21
|31
|62
|Newton
|287
|255.44
|10
|59
|Colquitt
|284
|625.65
|14
|32
|Barrow
|282
|326.45
|11
|71
|Paulding
|274
|158.8
|11
|63
|Upson
|272
|1035.13
|33
|38
|Whitfield
|267
|255.08
|7
|21
|Rockdale
|258
|271.69
|9
|66
|Spalding
|252
|364.64
|14
|44
|Troup
|242
|343.68
|9
|64
|Early
|236
|2326.04
|29
|19
|Lowndes
|232
|196.81
|4
|44
|Coffee
|227
|527.39
|13
|58
|Floyd
|226
|226.19
|14
|43
|Columbia
|223
|140.58
|6
|34
|Clarke
|220
|169.52
|13
|35
|Fayette
|217
|184.61
|11
|35
|Tift
|212
|519.23
|14
|47
|Crisp
|211
|946.66
|7
|37
|Terrell
|211
|2492.03
|26
|50
|Butts
|207
|822.28
|20
|23
|Ware
|205
|571.78
|13
|51
|Worth
|203
|1007.84
|19
|38
|Walton
|186
|194.13
|10
|29
|Hancock
|176
|2148.18
|17
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|19
|31
|Dooly
|165
|1231.34
|12
|35
|Jackson
|147
|196.79
|4
|28
|Decatur
|145
|550.87
|4
|15
|Gordon
|137
|236.01
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|129
|410.61
|0
|19
|Calhoun
|124
|1962.96
|5
|14
|Appling
|123
|662.68
|13
|21
|Stephens
|123
|467.18
|2
|22
|Burke
|120
|537.11
|4
|28
|Monroe
|116
|418.36
|8
|17
|Oconee
|103
|246.78
|5
|17
|Dawson
|101
|373.78
|1
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Catoosa
|97
|141.05
|0
|7
|Laurens
|97
|205.09
|1
|17
|Macon
|95
|731.44
|6
|33
|Turner
|95
|1176.32
|12
|17
|Walker
|95
|136.47
|0
|2
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|Polk
|93
|213.88
|0
|12
|White
|92
|289.69
|3
|19
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Pierce
|88
|450.24
|3
|20
|Glynn
|85
|98.78
|1
|12
|Putnam
|85
|388.39
|8
|16
|Harris
|79
|227.59
|4
|15
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Bacon
|75
|657.66
|2
|6
|Banks
|73
|365.33
|0
|10
|Murray
|73
|181.32
|1
|9
|Washington
|73
|359.57
|1
|7
|Elbert
|71
|374.77
|0
|5
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Bryan
|69
|176.3
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Effingham
|64
|99.96
|1
|12
|Liberty
|64
|103.39
|0
|11
|Wilkinson
|64
|717.57
|4
|18
|Greene
|63
|336.59
|7
|18
|McDuffie
|62
|287.08
|5
|17
|Echols
|61
|1536.91
|0
|3
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Ben Hill
|56
|336.44
|1
|7
|Camden
|53
|98.29
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|52
|65.44
|2
|9
|Brantley
|50
|260.39
|2
|4
|Lamar
|50
|258.44
|1
|9
|Toombs
|50
|185.3
|4
|9
|Marion
|49
|590.86
|2
|9
|Dodge
|48
|235.47
|2
|8
|Pike
|48
|254.51
|2
|9
|Clinch
|46
|691.11
|1
|5
|Cook
|44
|252.34
|2
|10
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|11
|Seminole
|42
|515.97
|2
|8
|Stewart
|41
|668.95
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Bleckley
|37
|288.21
|0
|2
|Franklin
|36
|154.31
|1
|6
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Morgan
|35
|182.88
|0
|4
|Berrien
|34
|176.39
|0
|2
|Clay
|34
|1190.89
|2
|5
|Talbot
|34
|552.13
|1
|11
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Madison
|33
|109.35
|1
|6
|Jones
|32
|111.92
|0
|4
|Telfair
|32
|204.55
|1
|5
|Wilkes
|32
|319.55
|1
|6
|Jasper
|31
|218.33
|1
|4
|Jeff Davis
|31
|204.65
|1
|4
|Charlton
|28
|211.3
|1
|6
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Atkinson
|26
|312.12
|2
|5
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Heard
|26
|210.19
|2
|6
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Screven
|26
|187.05
|2
|12
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Crawford
|24
|196.27
|0
|4
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Chattahoochee
|20
|186.06
|0
|5
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Wayne
|16
|53.38
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|0
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Tattnall
|13
|51.16
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|13
|160.77
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Quitman
|10
|435.92
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 453,537 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 42,132
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,411 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/23 listed 848 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,811 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
