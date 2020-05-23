UPDATE (Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/23/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 42,242 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 23.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3977
|361.81
|197
|781
|DeKalb
|3146
|396.64
|102
|602
|Gwinnett
|2997
|308.6
|121
|559
|Unknown
|2682
|0
|54
|Cobb
|2661
|336.58
|141
|628
|Hall
|2305
|1117.04
|41
|310
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1834
|0
|28
|117
|Dougherty
|1725
|1918.69
|139
|400
|Clayton
|1089
|357.24
|43
|168
|Cherokee
|807
|302.68
|29
|124
|Henry
|626
|260.98
|19
|89
|Muscogee
|536
|279.71
|17
|91
|Richmond
|525
|259.59
|18
|154
|Habersham
|488
|1065.5
|19
|69
|Douglas
|487
|320.59
|22
|120
|Forsyth
|446
|176.63
|12
|66
|Bartow
|444
|400.83
|36
|133
|Carroll
|440
|366.3
|24
|99
|Sumter
|439
|1493.25
|40
|127
|Chatham
|435
|148.88
|21
|101
|Bibb
|432
|283.93
|24
|123
|Mitchell
|399
|1809.03
|32
|81
|Houston
|342
|217.78
|16
|88
|Lee
|342
|1141.1
|22
|62
|Baldwin
|329
|740.52
|24
|65
|Coweta
|316
|207.89
|8
|50
|Thomas
|309
|695.46
|31
|62
|Colquitt
|289
|636.66
|14
|32
|Newton
|289
|257.22
|10
|59
|Barrow
|283
|327.61
|11
|71
|Paulding
|275
|159.38
|11
|63
|Upson
|272
|1035.13
|33
|38
|Whitfield
|270
|257.95
|7
|22
|Rockdale
|258
|271.69
|9
|66
|Spalding
|253
|366.08
|14
|45
|Troup
|245
|347.94
|9
|65
|Early
|236
|2326.04
|29
|19
|Lowndes
|233
|197.66
|4
|44
|Coffee
|227
|527.39
|13
|58
|Floyd
|226
|226.19
|14
|43
|Columbia
|223
|140.58
|6
|34
|Clarke
|222
|171.06
|13
|37
|Fayette
|219
|186.31
|11
|35
|Tift
|213
|521.68
|14
|47
|Crisp
|211
|946.66
|7
|37
|Terrell
|211
|2492.03
|26
|50
|Butts
|208
|826.25
|20
|23
|Ware
|206
|574.57
|13
|51
|Worth
|204
|1012.81
|19
|38
|Walton
|186
|194.13
|10
|29
|Hancock
|176
|2148.18
|17
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|19
|32
|Dooly
|165
|1231.34
|12
|35
|Jackson
|147
|196.79
|4
|28
|Decatur
|145
|550.87
|4
|15
|Gordon
|138
|237.73
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|134
|426.52
|0
|19
|Calhoun
|126
|1994.62
|5
|14
|Appling
|124
|668.07
|13
|22
|Stephens
|123
|467.18
|2
|22
|Burke
|120
|537.11
|4
|28
|Monroe
|117
|421.97
|8
|18
|Oconee
|103
|246.78
|5
|17
|Dawson
|101
|373.78
|1
|14
|Laurens
|100
|211.43
|1
|17
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Catoosa
|97
|141.05
|0
|7
|Polk
|96
|220.78
|0
|12
|Turner
|96
|1188.71
|12
|17
|Macon
|95
|731.44
|6
|33
|Walker
|95
|136.47
|0
|2
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|White
|93
|292.84
|3
|19
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Pierce
|88
|450.24
|3
|20
|Glynn
|85
|98.78
|1
|12
|Putnam
|85
|388.39
|8
|16
|Harris
|80
|230.47
|4
|15
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Murray
|77
|191.25
|1
|9
|Bacon
|76
|666.43
|2
|6
|Johnson
|76
|786.67
|2
|12
|Banks
|73
|365.33
|0
|10
|Washington
|73
|359.57
|1
|7
|Elbert
|71
|374.77
|0
|5
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Bryan
|69
|176.3
|5
|18
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Liberty
|64
|103.39
|0
|11
|Wilkinson
|64
|717.57
|4
|18
|Effingham
|63
|98.4
|1
|12
|Greene
|63
|336.59
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|62
|287.08
|5
|17
|Echols
|61
|1536.91
|0
|3
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Ben Hill
|56
|336.44
|1
|7
|Camden
|53
|98.29
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|52
|65.44
|2
|9
|Brantley
|50
|260.39
|2
|4
|Lamar
|50
|258.44
|1
|9
|Toombs
|50
|185.3
|4
|9
|Marion
|49
|590.86
|2
|9
|Dodge
|48
|235.47
|2
|8
|Pike
|48
|254.51
|2
|9
|Clinch
|47
|706.13
|1
|5
|Cook
|44
|252.34
|2
|10
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|11
|Seminole
|42
|515.97
|2
|8
|Stewart
|42
|685.27
|0
|12
|Fannin
|39
|148.18
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Bleckley
|38
|296
|0
|2
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Madison
|37
|122.61
|1
|6
|Franklin
|36
|154.31
|1
|6
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Morgan
|36
|188.11
|0
|4
|Clay
|35
|1225.92
|2
|5
|Berrien
|34
|176.39
|0
|2
|Talbot
|34
|552.13
|1
|11
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Jones
|33
|115.42
|0
|4
|Telfair
|32
|204.55
|1
|5
|Wilkes
|32
|319.55
|1
|6
|Jasper
|31
|218.33
|1
|4
|Jeff Davis
|31
|204.65
|1
|4
|Charlton
|29
|218.85
|1
|6
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Atkinson
|26
|312.12
|2
|5
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Heard
|26
|210.19
|2
|6
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Screven
|26
|187.05
|2
|12
|Crawford
|25
|204.45
|0
|4
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Chattahoochee
|22
|204.67
|0
|5
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Wayne
|16
|53.38
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|0
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Tattnall
|14
|55.09
|0
|2
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Twiggs
|13
|160.77
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|11
|75.51
|0
|2
|Quitman
|11
|479.51
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 453,537 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 42,242
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,411 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/23 listed 848 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,822 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
