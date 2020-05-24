Shooting at Alamo graduation party leaves one dead, two injured

|
ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alamo Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened on Bluebird Lane in Alamo.
A GBI news release states that the incident happened on Sunday around 2:10 in the morning.
Investigators say a high school graduation party took place at the residence of 4 Bluebird Lane. During the party, multiple people exchanged gunfire.
Investigators say someone shot and killed 42-year-old Ronesta Kotoya Williams, of Alamo.
Two other people were shot during this incident. Authorities identified the victims as:
- Michael Waddell, 26, of McRae, hospital lists in critical condition
- India Harris, 18, of Alamo, hospital lists with non-life threatening gunshot wound
There have been no arrests at this time.
This investigation is active and ongoing
If you have any information about this incident, call the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or the Alamo Police Department at 912-568-7153.