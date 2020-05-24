‘Hunters have damaged my property’: Twiggs County landowner complains

Listen to the content of this post:

TWIGGS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As hunters wrap up another game season across the state, a number of complaints were made addressing illegal hunting.

One Georgia resident complains of people trespassing on his property to hunt.

Ellis Wallace, a Twiggs County landowner, said, “The issue is trespassers, who are illegally hunting.”

Wallace has dealt with the issue for more than a year.

“It’s not only hunting, but they also have vandalized my property, damaged and destroyed possessions,” Wallace said. “And it looks like they attempted to steal.”

Wallace says that pays to fix or replace the damages to his property.

“With hunting, I have detected that they leave things behind on the property like game cameras, and some of their other hunting equipment that the hunter would come and use to set up game activity,” Wallace said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

“Typically, whenever we have a landowner who catches people on their property, we ask to see the pictures,” said Kevin Hurley, game warden. “[Then we] ask [the landowner] to take us to the spot they were at, and try to give us a location of where it was at.”

The agency is tracking a pattern that shows when the trespassers are hunting.

“When we find out if it’s a pattern or not, that’s when we try to figure out what is the best option,” Hurley said.

Wallace is working with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to help identify the illegal hunting suspects.