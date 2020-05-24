Man faces attempted murder charges after he shoots two in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is in custody after he shot two people in a Macon motel parking.
Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a shooting incident that happened outside of the Wood Spring Suites on Harrison Road. The incident happened at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies say an argument reportedly happened among three people near the back parking lot of the motel. During the argument, 19-year-old Tellis Savalas Fudge Jr. took out a gun and shot both 32-year-old Ty Shown Moses and 26-year-old Kelvanti Lawrence.
Moses and Lawrence were taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment. The hospital lists them both in stable condition.
Authorities say Fudge fled the scene and ran towards Harrison Road. Bibb Sheriff Patrol deputies located Fudge near St. Francis Assisted Living Community.
Deputies took Fudge to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder. Authorities have set no bond for Fudge.
This incident is still under investigation
If you have any infromation about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.