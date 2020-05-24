UPDATE (Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 42,902 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 4054 368.82 196 783 DeKalb 3257 410.64 102 606 Gwinnett 3056 314.68 122 561 Cobb 2702 341.77 142 627 Unknown 2657 0 46 Hall 2322 1125.28 41 310 Non-Georgia Resident 1913 0 28 118 Dougherty 1727 1920.92 139 400 Clayton 1119 367.08 43 168 Cherokee 810 303.81 29 124 Henry 632 263.48 19 89 Muscogee 550 287.02 17 91 Richmond 527 260.58 18 155 Habersham 500 1091.7 19 69 Douglas 490 322.57 22 120 Forsyth 449 177.82 12 66 Carroll 445 370.47 24 99 Chatham 445 152.31 21 103 Sumter 445 1513.66 40 128 Bartow 443 399.92 36 134 Bibb 433 284.59 24 123 Mitchell 399 1809.03 32 81 Houston 343 218.42 16 88 Lee 343 1144.44 22 62 Baldwin 331 745.03 24 65 Coweta 331 217.76 8 50 Thomas 311 699.96 31 62 Newton 304 270.57 10 59 Colquitt 296 652.08 14 33 Barrow 283 327.61 11 72 Whitfield 279 266.55 7 23 Paulding 277 160.54 11 63 Upson 273 1038.93 33 39 Rockdale 265 279.06 9 68 Spalding 253 366.08 14 45 Troup 250 355.04 9 65 Coffee 248 576.18 13 58 Lowndes 245 207.84 4 45 Early 234 2306.33 29 19 Floyd 227 227.19 14 43 Clarke 224 172.6 13 37 Columbia 223 140.58 6 34 Crisp 221 991.52 7 37 Fayette 220 187.16 11 35 Tift 219 536.37 14 47 Terrell 211 2492.03 26 50 Butts 209 830.22 20 23 Ware 209 582.94 13 51 Worth 209 1037.63 19 38 Hancock 191 2331.26 21 33 Walton 189 197.26 10 29 Randolph 170 2517.03 19 32 Dooly 168 1253.73 12 35 Jackson 147 196.79 4 28 Decatur 146 554.67 4 15 Gordon 138 237.73 15 30 Gilmer 135 429.7 0 19 Appling 132 711.17 13 22 Calhoun 126 1994.62 5 14 Stephens 122 463.38 2 22 Burke 121 541.58 4 28 Monroe 117 421.97 8 18 Oconee 103 246.78 5 17 Catoosa 101 146.86 0 8 Dawson 101 373.78 1 14 Laurens 101 213.55 1 17 Turner 100 1238.24 12 17 Wilcox 98 1114.9 13 15 Macon 95 731.44 6 33 Polk 95 218.48 0 12 Walker 94 135.04 0 2 White 94 295.99 3 19 Grady 93 378.97 4 26 Pierce 89 455.36 3 20 Lumpkin 88 260.34 1 17 Putnam 87 397.53 8 16 Glynn 85 98.78 1 12 Harris 83 239.11 4 15 Meriwether 78 371.08 2 11 Murray 78 193.74 1 9 Johnson 76 786.67 2 12 Bacon 75 657.66 2 6 Washington 74 364.5 1 7 Banks 73 365.33 0 10 Elbert 71 374.77 0 5 Bryan 70 178.86 5 18 Peach 70 255.71 3 19 Brooks 66 419.66 9 11 Liberty 65 105 0 12 Wilkinson 65 728.78 4 18 Greene 64 341.94 7 19 Effingham 63 98.4 1 12 McDuffie 62 287.08 5 17 Echols 61 1536.91 0 3 Ben Hill 58 348.45 1 7 Oglethorpe 58 380.58 5 11 Camden 56 103.85 1 7 Bulloch 52 65.44 2 9 Brantley 51 265.6 2 4 Lamar 51 263.61 1 10 Toombs 50 185.3 4 9 Clinch 49 736.18 1 5 Marion 49 590.86 2 9 Pike 49 259.81 2 9 Dodge 48 235.47 2 8 Cook 46 263.81 2 10 Pickens 43 128.24 3 11 Seminole 42 515.97 2 8 Stewart 42 685.27 0 12 Fannin 40 151.98 1 5 Bleckley 39 303.79 0 2 Pulaski 39 358.03 2 6 Union 39 153.94 1 10 Madison 38 125.92 1 6 Miller 38 659.26 0 2 Franklin 36 154.31 1 6 Haralson 36 117.18 2 10 Morgan 36 188.11 0 4 Clay 35 1225.92 2 5 Talbot 35 568.37 1 11 Berrien 34 176.39 0 2 Jones 34 118.92 0 4 Baker 33 1059.05 2 11 Jeff Davis 33 217.85 1 4 Telfair 32 204.55 1 5 Wilkes 32 319.55 1 6 Jasper 31 218.33 1 4 Atkinson 29 348.14 2 5 Charlton 29 218.85 1 6 Dade 27 167.06 1 3 Screven 27 194.24 2 12 Crawford 26 212.63 0 4 Emanuel 26 114.72 2 5 Hart 26 99.59 0 0 Heard 26 210.19 2 6 Jefferson 26 169.79 1 5 Chattahoochee 24 223.28 0 5 Chattooga 24 96.91 2 3 Irwin 23 243.82 1 3 Towns 22 182.82 1 8 Taylor 21 263.89 2 8 Jenkins 18 209.89 1 5 Warren 17 326.3 0 9 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Wayne 16 53.38 0 2 Lincoln 15 184.62 0 6 Rabun 15 88.31 1 5 Tattnall 15 59.03 0 2 Candler 13 119.96 0 3 Twiggs 13 160.77 0 3 Lanier 12 115.93 2 4 Long 12 60.26 1 2 McIntosh 12 82.38 0 2 Quitman 11 479.51 1 4 Webster 11 431.37 1 4 Montgomery 9 97.57 0 1 Wheeler 9 113.79 0 0 Treutlen 8 117.15 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Glascock 1 33.06 0 0 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 492,184 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)

Positive tests: 42,902

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,827 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.



Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.