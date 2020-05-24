UPDATE (Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/24/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 42,902 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4054
|368.82
|196
|783
|DeKalb
|3257
|410.64
|102
|606
|Gwinnett
|3056
|314.68
|122
|561
|Cobb
|2702
|341.77
|142
|627
|Unknown
|2657
|0
|46
|Hall
|2322
|1125.28
|41
|310
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1913
|0
|28
|118
|Dougherty
|1727
|1920.92
|139
|400
|Clayton
|1119
|367.08
|43
|168
|Cherokee
|810
|303.81
|29
|124
|Henry
|632
|263.48
|19
|89
|Muscogee
|550
|287.02
|17
|91
|Richmond
|527
|260.58
|18
|155
|Habersham
|500
|1091.7
|19
|69
|Douglas
|490
|322.57
|22
|120
|Forsyth
|449
|177.82
|12
|66
|Carroll
|445
|370.47
|24
|99
|Chatham
|445
|152.31
|21
|103
|Sumter
|445
|1513.66
|40
|128
|Bartow
|443
|399.92
|36
|134
|Bibb
|433
|284.59
|24
|123
|Mitchell
|399
|1809.03
|32
|81
|Houston
|343
|218.42
|16
|88
|Lee
|343
|1144.44
|22
|62
|Baldwin
|331
|745.03
|24
|65
|Coweta
|331
|217.76
|8
|50
|Thomas
|311
|699.96
|31
|62
|Newton
|304
|270.57
|10
|59
|Colquitt
|296
|652.08
|14
|33
|Barrow
|283
|327.61
|11
|72
|Whitfield
|279
|266.55
|7
|23
|Paulding
|277
|160.54
|11
|63
|Upson
|273
|1038.93
|33
|39
|Rockdale
|265
|279.06
|9
|68
|Spalding
|253
|366.08
|14
|45
|Troup
|250
|355.04
|9
|65
|Coffee
|248
|576.18
|13
|58
|Lowndes
|245
|207.84
|4
|45
|Early
|234
|2306.33
|29
|19
|Floyd
|227
|227.19
|14
|43
|Clarke
|224
|172.6
|13
|37
|Columbia
|223
|140.58
|6
|34
|Crisp
|221
|991.52
|7
|37
|Fayette
|220
|187.16
|11
|35
|Tift
|219
|536.37
|14
|47
|Terrell
|211
|2492.03
|26
|50
|Butts
|209
|830.22
|20
|23
|Ware
|209
|582.94
|13
|51
|Worth
|209
|1037.63
|19
|38
|Hancock
|191
|2331.26
|21
|33
|Walton
|189
|197.26
|10
|29
|Randolph
|170
|2517.03
|19
|32
|Dooly
|168
|1253.73
|12
|35
|Jackson
|147
|196.79
|4
|28
|Decatur
|146
|554.67
|4
|15
|Gordon
|138
|237.73
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|135
|429.7
|0
|19
|Appling
|132
|711.17
|13
|22
|Calhoun
|126
|1994.62
|5
|14
|Stephens
|122
|463.38
|2
|22
|Burke
|121
|541.58
|4
|28
|Monroe
|117
|421.97
|8
|18
|Oconee
|103
|246.78
|5
|17
|Catoosa
|101
|146.86
|0
|8
|Dawson
|101
|373.78
|1
|14
|Laurens
|101
|213.55
|1
|17
|Turner
|100
|1238.24
|12
|17
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Macon
|95
|731.44
|6
|33
|Polk
|95
|218.48
|0
|12
|Walker
|94
|135.04
|0
|2
|White
|94
|295.99
|3
|19
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|Pierce
|89
|455.36
|3
|20
|Lumpkin
|88
|260.34
|1
|17
|Putnam
|87
|397.53
|8
|16
|Glynn
|85
|98.78
|1
|12
|Harris
|83
|239.11
|4
|15
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Murray
|78
|193.74
|1
|9
|Johnson
|76
|786.67
|2
|12
|Bacon
|75
|657.66
|2
|6
|Washington
|74
|364.5
|1
|7
|Banks
|73
|365.33
|0
|10
|Elbert
|71
|374.77
|0
|5
|Bryan
|70
|178.86
|5
|18
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Brooks
|66
|419.66
|9
|11
|Liberty
|65
|105
|0
|12
|Wilkinson
|65
|728.78
|4
|18
|Greene
|64
|341.94
|7
|19
|Effingham
|63
|98.4
|1
|12
|McDuffie
|62
|287.08
|5
|17
|Echols
|61
|1536.91
|0
|3
|Ben Hill
|58
|348.45
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Camden
|56
|103.85
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|52
|65.44
|2
|9
|Brantley
|51
|265.6
|2
|4
|Lamar
|51
|263.61
|1
|10
|Toombs
|50
|185.3
|4
|9
|Clinch
|49
|736.18
|1
|5
|Marion
|49
|590.86
|2
|9
|Pike
|49
|259.81
|2
|9
|Dodge
|48
|235.47
|2
|8
|Cook
|46
|263.81
|2
|10
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|11
|Seminole
|42
|515.97
|2
|8
|Stewart
|42
|685.27
|0
|12
|Fannin
|40
|151.98
|1
|5
|Bleckley
|39
|303.79
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Madison
|38
|125.92
|1
|6
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Franklin
|36
|154.31
|1
|6
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Morgan
|36
|188.11
|0
|4
|Clay
|35
|1225.92
|2
|5
|Talbot
|35
|568.37
|1
|11
|Berrien
|34
|176.39
|0
|2
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Jeff Davis
|33
|217.85
|1
|4
|Telfair
|32
|204.55
|1
|5
|Wilkes
|32
|319.55
|1
|6
|Jasper
|31
|218.33
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|29
|348.14
|2
|5
|Charlton
|29
|218.85
|1
|6
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Screven
|27
|194.24
|2
|12
|Crawford
|26
|212.63
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Heard
|26
|210.19
|2
|6
|Jefferson
|26
|169.79
|1
|5
|Chattahoochee
|24
|223.28
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|23
|243.82
|1
|3
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|17
|326.3
|0
|9
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Wayne
|16
|53.38
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|0
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Tattnall
|15
|59.03
|0
|2
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Twiggs
|13
|160.77
|0
|3
|Lanier
|12
|115.93
|2
|4
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|12
|82.38
|0
|2
|Quitman
|11
|479.51
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 492,184 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 42,902
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,450 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/23 listed 848 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,827 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.