Group waves American flags over I-75 to remember fallen soldiers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A group of people hung out over I-75 in honor of our country’s fallen soldiers.
If you traveled on I-75 near Russell Parkway in Warner Robins on Memorial Day, you may have noticed a group of proud Americans waving flags.
“My husband, David, we started this five years ago,” organizer Donna Owen said. “He’s a veteran. He wanted to stand on the bridge with flags. It started with about 10 people and has continued to grow.”
Owen is a part of a group called Flags Over Georgia. She says her goal is to reach as many veterans as they can with a simple gesture.
“Our mission is to take every flag from Bibb County, all the way to Florida. We want to take every bridge to support veterans and let them know they’re never forgotten,” she said.
Owen adds that even during the pandemic, we have to keep thanking our veterans.
“We’re not letting the epidemic of the COVID stop us. This is special to each of us,” she said.
The group says they’ll be back on the same bridge on July 4.