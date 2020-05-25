Rain sticks around for the week in Middle Georgia

|
Summer storms popped up once again across Middle Georgia, with more on the way through the rest of the week.
A cut off low (like the one we were dealing with last week) will situate itself in Texas. This will continue to to stream moisture into Middle Georgia and the southeast.
This will keep our rain chances through the week until a cold front finally pushes through over the weekend.
For tomorrow an area of low pressure in Florida will begin to push northward bringing heavy rain and chance of storms to Middle Georgia. The cloud cover associated with this system will be keeping us cool through the day with highs topping out in the upper 70’s.
Through the rest of the week, we will continue to be impacted by the upper level low pressure. Showers and storms will be popping up through the rest of the week, as highs warm back into the mid and upper 80’s by Thursday.
A cold front finally moves in on Saturday, bringing an end of the rain and cooling temps to the low 80’s.
Through the week there are no widespread severe chances, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.