Scattered showers could impact Memorial Day plans

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Today is the unofficial start of Summer and the weather could play a role in your outdoor plans.
TODAY.
Under a partly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 80’s across the area. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening with a few of the storms potentially on the stronger side. Clouds will continue to build in as we head into the overnight where temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 70’s.
TOMORROW.
Mostly cloudy and cooler conditions will prevail tomorrow as rain coverage increases across the state. High temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s as scattered downpours are expected across Middle Georgia. Overnight lows will be back in the middle 60’s.
REST OF WEEK.
Afternoon pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the weekend as an upper level cut-off low moves from Texas to the east through the work week. That will keep us in a warm, moist environment as gulf moisture feeds into the area. Temperatures remain very seasonal for this time of year in the upper 80’s.
