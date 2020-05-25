UGA student-athletes set record with 3.34 combined GPA

ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University of Georgia’s 532 student-athletes set an all-time single semester record for combined grade point average (GPA) with a 3.34.

A UGA Athletics news release says 173 (64.5%) male student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better while 231 (87.5%) female student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better.

The men’s tennis team had 3.60 team GPA, followed by cross country (3.52) and golf (3.41).

The women’s equestrian team had a team GPA of 3.68, followed by golf (3.66) and swimming (3.63).

Men’s team averages:

  • Tennis: 3.60
  • Cross country: 3.52
  • Golf 3.41
  • Track and Field: 3.37
  • Swimming: 3.33
  • Baseball: 3.14
  • Football: 3.03
  • Basketball: 2.57

Women’s team averages:

  • Equestrian: 3.68
  • Golf: 3.66
  • Swimming: 3.63
  • Gymnastics: 3.62
  • Cross country: 3.57
  • Track and field: 3.53
  • Volleyball: 3.53
  • Tennis: 3.39
  • Soccer: 3.35
  • Softball: 3.34
  • Basketball: 3.30

