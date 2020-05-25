UGA student-athletes set record with 3.34 combined GPA

|
ATHENS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The University of Georgia’s 532 student-athletes set an all-time single semester record for combined grade point average (GPA) with a 3.34.
A UGA Athletics news release says 173 (64.5%) male student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better while 231 (87.5%) female student-athletes earned a 3.0 or better.
The men’s tennis team had 3.60 team GPA, followed by cross country (3.52) and golf (3.41).
The women’s equestrian team had a team GPA of 3.68, followed by golf (3.66) and swimming (3.63).
Men’s team averages:
- Tennis: 3.60
- Cross country: 3.52
- Golf 3.41
- Track and Field: 3.37
- Swimming: 3.33
- Baseball: 3.14
- Football: 3.03
- Basketball: 2.57
Women’s team averages:
- Equestrian: 3.68
- Golf: 3.66
- Swimming: 3.63
- Gymnastics: 3.62
- Cross country: 3.57
- Track and field: 3.53
- Volleyball: 3.53
- Tennis: 3.39
- Soccer: 3.35
- Softball: 3.34
- Basketball: 3.30