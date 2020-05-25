UPDATE (Monday, May 25 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 43,344 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 4065 369.82 196 786 DeKalb 3275 412.91 102 608 Gwinnett 3116 320.86 121 560 Cobb 2739 346.45 142 629 Unknown 2607 0 46 Hall 2319 1123.82 41 310 Non-Georgia Resident 2000 0 28 118 Dougherty 1727 1920.92 139 401 Clayton 1131 371.02 43 169 Cherokee 827 310.18 29 124 Henry 640 266.82 19 89 Muscogee 561 292.76 17 91 Richmond 529 261.57 18 157 Douglas 502 330.47 22 120 Habersham 500 1091.7 19 69 Forsyth 476 188.51 12 66 Carroll 455 378.79 24 99 Sumter 449 1527.26 40 128 Chatham 448 153.33 21 103 Bartow 443 399.92 36 134 Bibb 435 285.9 24 124 Mitchell 399 1809.03 32 81 Lee 352 1174.47 22 62 Houston 351 223.51 16 88 Coweta 348 228.95 8 50 Baldwin 330 742.77 25 65 Thomas 312 702.21 31 62 Newton 306 272.35 10 59 Colquitt 302 665.3 14 34 Paulding 290 168.08 11 64 Barrow 289 334.56 11 72 Whitfield 283 270.37 7 23 Upson 275 1046.54 33 39 Rockdale 266 280.12 9 69 Troup 260 369.24 9 66 Spalding 255 368.98 15 45 Coffee 249 578.5 13 58 Lowndes 249 211.24 4 45 Early 235 2316.18 29 20 Floyd 228 228.19 14 43 Clarke 226 174.14 13 37 Tift 226 553.51 14 48 Columbia 223 140.58 6 34 Crisp 223 1000.49 7 37 Fayette 221 188.01 11 35 Ware 215 599.67 13 51 Terrell 211 2492.03 26 51 Butts 210 834.19 21 24 Worth 209 1037.63 19 38 Walton 192 200.39 10 29 Hancock 191 2331.26 22 33 Randolph 173 2561.45 19 32 Dooly 171 1276.12 12 35 Decatur 149 566.07 4 16 Jackson 147 196.79 4 28 Gordon 138 237.73 15 30 Gilmer 136 432.89 0 19 Appling 133 716.56 13 22 Calhoun 127 2010.45 5 14 Stephens 123 467.18 2 22 Burke 122 546.06 4 28 Monroe 118 425.58 8 18 Oconee 105 251.58 5 17 Turner 105 1300.15 12 17 Dawson 102 377.48 1 14 Laurens 102 215.66 1 17 Catoosa 101 146.86 0 8 Wilcox 98 1114.9 13 15 Macon 95 731.44 6 33 Polk 95 218.48 0 12 Walker 94 135.04 0 2 White 94 295.99 3 19 Grady 93 378.97 4 26 Lumpkin 90 266.26 1 17 Pierce 90 460.48 3 20 Putnam 88 402.1 8 16 Glynn 87 101.11 1 12 Harris 83 239.11 4 15 Johnson 81 838.42 2 12 Meriwether 78 371.08 2 11 Murray 78 193.74 1 9 Bacon 76 666.43 2 6 Washington 74 364.5 1 7 Banks 73 365.33 0 10 Elbert 71 374.77 0 5 Bryan 70 178.86 5 18 Peach 70 255.71 3 19 Liberty 67 108.23 0 13 Brooks 66 419.66 9 11 Wilkinson 65 728.78 4 18 Greene 64 341.94 7 19 Effingham 63 98.4 1 12 McDuffie 63 291.71 5 18 Echols 62 1562.11 0 3 Ben Hill 61 366.48 1 7 Oglethorpe 58 380.58 5 11 Camden 55 102 1 7 Bulloch 52 65.44 2 9 Lamar 52 268.78 1 10 Brantley 51 265.6 2 4 Pike 50 265.11 2 9 Toombs 50 185.3 4 9 Clinch 49 736.18 1 5 Marion 49 590.86 2 9 Dodge 48 235.47 2 8 Cook 46 263.81 2 9 Pickens 43 128.24 3 12 Stewart 43 701.58 0 12 Seminole 42 515.97 2 8 Fannin 40 151.98 1 5 Bleckley 39 303.79 0 2 Madison 39 129.24 1 6 Pulaski 39 358.03 2 6 Union 39 153.94 1 10 Miller 38 659.26 0 2 Berrien 37 191.95 0 3 Franklin 37 158.6 1 6 Haralson 36 117.18 2 10 Morgan 36 188.11 0 4 Clay 35 1225.92 2 5 Talbot 35 568.37 1 11 Jeff Davis 34 224.45 1 4 Jones 34 118.92 0 4 Baker 33 1059.05 2 11 Telfair 33 210.94 1 5 Wilkes 32 319.55 1 6 Atkinson 31 372.15 2 6 Jasper 31 218.33 1 4 Charlton 29 218.85 1 6 Jefferson 29 189.38 1 5 Heard 28 226.35 2 6 Dade 27 167.06 1 3 Screven 27 194.24 2 12 Crawford 26 212.63 0 4 Emanuel 26 114.72 2 5 Hart 26 99.59 0 0 Chattahoochee 25 232.58 0 5 Chattooga 24 96.91 2 3 Irwin 24 254.43 1 4 Towns 22 182.82 1 8 Taylor 21 263.89 2 8 Jenkins 18 209.89 1 5 Warren 18 345.49 0 9 Wayne 17 56.72 0 2 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Lincoln 15 184.62 0 6 Rabun 15 88.31 1 5 Tattnall 15 59.03 0 2 Lanier 14 135.25 2 4 Candler 13 119.96 0 3 Twiggs 13 160.77 0 3 Long 12 60.26 1 2 McIntosh 12 82.38 0 2 Quitman 11 479.51 1 4 Webster 11 431.37 1 4 Montgomery 9 97.57 0 1 Wheeler 9 113.79 0 0 Treutlen 8 117.15 0 0 Evans 5 46.79 0 0 Glascock 1 33.06 0 0 Taliaferro 1 61.27 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 513,545 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)

Positive tests: 43,344

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



1,830 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.



