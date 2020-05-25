UPDATE (Monday, May 25 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/25/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 43,400 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4080
|371.19
|199
|788
|DeKalb
|3305
|416.69
|104
|612
|Gwinnett
|3198
|329.3
|121
|563
|Cobb
|2795
|353.53
|146
|634
|Hall
|2327
|1127.7
|41
|315
|Unknown
|2294
|0
|40
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1986
|0
|28
|120
|Dougherty
|1730
|1924.25
|140
|401
|Clayton
|1132
|371.34
|43
|169
|Cherokee
|831
|311.68
|29
|126
|Henry
|641
|267.23
|19
|89
|Muscogee
|564
|294.32
|17
|91
|Richmond
|534
|264.04
|19
|158
|Douglas
|504
|331.78
|22
|120
|Habersham
|502
|1096.07
|19
|69
|Forsyth
|480
|190.09
|12
|66
|Carroll
|472
|392.94
|24
|99
|Sumter
|449
|1527.26
|41
|128
|Chatham
|448
|153.33
|21
|104
|Bartow
|443
|399.92
|36
|134
|Bibb
|435
|285.9
|24
|124
|Mitchell
|399
|1809.03
|32
|81
|Coweta
|376
|247.37
|8
|50
|Lee
|354
|1181.14
|22
|62
|Colquitt
|349
|768.84
|14
|34
|Houston
|349
|222.24
|16
|88
|Baldwin
|330
|742.77
|25
|65
|Thomas
|313
|704.46
|31
|62
|Newton
|311
|276.8
|10
|59
|Barrow
|292
|338.03
|11
|72
|Paulding
|291
|168.65
|11
|65
|Whitfield
|283
|270.37
|7
|23
|Upson
|275
|1046.54
|33
|39
|Rockdale
|267
|281.17
|9
|69
|Troup
|260
|369.24
|9
|66
|Spalding
|259
|374.76
|17
|44
|Coffee
|250
|580.83
|13
|58
|Lowndes
|250
|212.08
|4
|45
|Early
|235
|2316.18
|29
|20
|Clarke
|232
|178.77
|13
|39
|Floyd
|228
|228.19
|14
|43
|Tift
|228
|558.41
|15
|48
|Columbia
|224
|141.21
|6
|34
|Crisp
|223
|1000.49
|7
|37
|Fayette
|221
|188.01
|13
|36
|Ware
|218
|608.04
|14
|51
|Butts
|211
|838.17
|21
|24
|Terrell
|211
|2492.03
|26
|51
|Worth
|210
|1042.6
|19
|38
|Walton
|196
|204.56
|10
|29
|Hancock
|191
|2331.26
|22
|34
|Randolph
|174
|2576.25
|19
|32
|Dooly
|172
|1283.58
|12
|35
|Decatur
|153
|581.26
|4
|18
|Jackson
|148
|198.13
|4
|29
|Gordon
|138
|237.73
|15
|30
|Gilmer
|137
|436.07
|0
|19
|Appling
|134
|721.94
|13
|23
|Calhoun
|128
|2026.28
|5
|14
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|4
|29
|Stephens
|123
|467.18
|2
|22
|Monroe
|118
|425.58
|8
|18
|Catoosa
|105
|152.68
|0
|8
|Oconee
|105
|251.58
|5
|17
|Turner
|105
|1300.15
|12
|17
|Laurens
|104
|219.89
|1
|17
|Dawson
|103
|381.19
|1
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|13
|15
|Polk
|97
|223.08
|0
|12
|Walker
|96
|137.91
|0
|2
|Macon
|95
|731.44
|6
|33
|White
|94
|295.99
|3
|19
|Grady
|93
|378.97
|4
|26
|Lumpkin
|91
|269.21
|1
|17
|Pierce
|90
|460.48
|3
|20
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|8
|16
|Glynn
|87
|101.11
|1
|12
|Harris
|83
|239.11
|4
|15
|Johnson
|81
|838.42
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Murray
|78
|193.74
|1
|9
|Bacon
|77
|675.2
|2
|7
|Banks
|73
|365.33
|0
|10
|Washington
|73
|359.57
|1
|7
|Elbert
|71
|374.77
|0
|5
|Bryan
|70
|178.86
|5
|18
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Brooks
|67
|426.02
|9
|11
|Liberty
|67
|108.23
|0
|13
|Wilkinson
|65
|728.78
|4
|18
|Greene
|64
|341.94
|7
|19
|Effingham
|63
|98.4
|1
|12
|McDuffie
|63
|291.71
|5
|18
|Echols
|62
|1562.11
|0
|3
|Ben Hill
|61
|366.48
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Clinch
|56
|841.35
|1
|5
|Camden
|55
|102
|1
|7
|Lamar
|53
|273.94
|1
|10
|Bulloch
|52
|65.44
|2
|9
|Brantley
|51
|265.6
|2
|4
|Pike
|50
|265.11
|2
|9
|Toombs
|50
|185.3
|4
|9
|Marion
|49
|590.86
|2
|9
|Dodge
|48
|235.47
|2
|8
|Cook
|46
|263.81
|2
|9
|Stewart
|44
|717.9
|0
|13
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|12
|Seminole
|43
|528.26
|2
|8
|Fannin
|40
|151.98
|1
|5
|Franklin
|39
|167.17
|1
|7
|Madison
|39
|129.24
|1
|6
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|10
|Bleckley
|38
|296
|0
|2
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Berrien
|37
|191.95
|0
|3
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|4
|Haralson
|36
|117.18
|2
|10
|Clay
|35
|1225.92
|2
|5
|Talbot
|35
|568.37
|1
|11
|Jeff Davis
|34
|224.45
|1
|4
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Telfair
|33
|210.94
|1
|6
|Wilkes
|32
|319.55
|1
|6
|Atkinson
|31
|372.15
|2
|6
|Jasper
|31
|218.33
|1
|4
|Charlton
|29
|218.85
|1
|6
|Jefferson
|29
|189.38
|1
|5
|Heard
|28
|226.35
|2
|6
|Screven
|28
|201.44
|2
|12
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|27
|119.13
|2
|5
|Crawford
|26
|212.63
|0
|4
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Chattahoochee
|25
|232.58
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|24
|254.43
|1
|4
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Wayne
|17
|56.72
|0
|2
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|0
|6
|Rabun
|15
|88.31
|1
|5
|Tattnall
|15
|59.03
|0
|2
|Lanier
|14
|135.25
|2
|4
|Twiggs
|14
|173.14
|0
|3
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|12
|82.38
|0
|2
|Quitman
|11
|479.51
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|10
|108.41
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 513,545 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 43,400
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,507 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/23 listed 848 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,848 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 25, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
