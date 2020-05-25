Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend during an argument

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident at a boarding house in Macon.
Deputies say the incident happened in Rice Mill Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
According to witnesses, stated 50-year-old Evonne Smith was arguing with her boyfriend, 37-year-old Eugene Santel Clark. During the argument, Smith stabbed Clark in the chest.
Clark was transported to the Medical Center Navicent Health by ambulance and is in stable condition.
Deputies took Smith into custody and charged her with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder. She is being held without bond.