Argument over rent ends with one dead, two arrested

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An argument over rent and the upkeep of a home ends with one man dead, Monday around noon.
According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, 19-yr-old Royal Patterson shot and killed 30-yr-old Quinton Gipson during the argument at 206 Troup Street in Dublin.
Witnesses say Patterson then ran from the scene with 68-yr-old Jack Guyton.
Police later arrested Patterson and Guyton and they are currently in the Laurens County Detention Center.
Charges:
- Royal Patterson will face charges for one count of murder and 4th-degree forgery, which is a misdemeanor
- Jack Guyton will face one felony charge for murder parties to a crime