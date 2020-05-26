Argument over rent ends with one dead, two arrested

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
20
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An argument over rent and the upkeep of a home ends with one man dead, Monday around noon.

According to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, 19-yr-old Royal Patterson shot and killed 30-yr-old Quinton Gipson during the argument at 206 Troup Street in Dublin.

Witnesses say Patterson then ran from the scene with 68-yr-old Jack Guyton.

Police later arrested Patterson and Guyton and they are currently in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Charges:

  • Royal Patterson will face charges for one count of murder and  4th-degree forgery, which is a misdemeanor
  • Jack Guyton will face one felony charge for murder parties to a crime
Chip Matthews, a graduate of Georgia State University, is a Multimedia Journalist from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Before joining the WMGT team, Chip worked in similar roles at News Channel Nebraska, in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he worked for CBS46 in Atlanta as an Assignment Editor News Intern and as a DJ for 88.5 WRAS and 95.1 KVCM. Chip blames his love for news on his natural curiosity and passion for telling stories. When he is not working, Chip is enjoying life with his wife and kids. His hobbies include filmmaking, photography, anything outdoor-related and watching the Detroit Lions lose on Sundays.