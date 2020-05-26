Cooler day ahead as rain continues

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A mostly cloudy sky combined with rain showers and an easterly breeze will keep afternoon temperatures in the 70’s area-wide.
TODAY.
Cloudy conditions and scattered rain showers will lead to high temperatures only topping out in the middle to upper 70’s for most. A rumble of thunder is possible as well. A mostly cloudy sky and a few isolated showers will hang around overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60’s.
TOMORROW.
The sun will peak through a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow as temperatures warm into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely as an area of low pressure moves through just to our east. Overnight conditions remain warm and muggy.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Each afternoon this week will see the chance for showers and a few storms as we are stuck in an active weather pattern. Temperatures for the remainder of the forecast will top out in the low to middle 80’s during the afternoon. By Sunday, drier conditions will begin to work into the area.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).