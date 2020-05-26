Curbside pick available at Middle Georgia libraries

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday, curbside pick will be available at nearly six Middle Georgia libraries.
Bibb, Crawford, and Jones counties are some areas where libraries do not require a contract for curbside pickup.
To place an order, residents must first log on to the “Pines app.”
From there, people can select the library pickup location, and place the items they want on hold.
A library staff member will call you to schedule a time for your pick up.
Once at the designated curbside pickup location, residents will receive a receipt listing each item checked out and the due date.
Staff says all library account must have a valid phone number and a valid library card on file.
“It’s really important for folks to know that this is zero contact so our patrons will not have any contact with the staff members or vice versa,” said Jennifer Lautzenheiser, director of the Middle Georgia Regional Library. “And that’s really important because we service a 6 county service areas and each one of those counties are at a different level of recovery.”
Residents can call library staff to make a request. All pickup is by appointment only and returns are only accepted in the library dropbox.
Place holds at gapines.org or call your library!
- Washington Memorial Library: 478-744-0800
- Charles A. Lanford, MD Library: 478-621-6970
- Riverside Library: 478-757-8900
- Shurling Library: 478-744-0875
- Crawford County Public Library: 478-836-4478
- Jones County Public Library: 478-986-6626
- Twiggs County Library: 478-945-3814
- East Wilkinson Public Library: 478-946-2778
- Oglethorpe Public Library: 478-472-7116