Goodwill Job Connection Career Centers opening for in-person service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Goodwill of Middle Georgia reopens its Career Centers. Tuesday, Goodwill opened its Job Connection Career Centers to in-person client services.
The Goodwill has nine career centers that will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on week-days.
Upon reopening, staff members and job seekers will undergo daily health screenings, temperature checks, and required to wear a mask.
Visitors will also have to maintain a minimum of six feet of social distancing.
The company’s CEO says the goodwill career center offers services for free and provides resources for around 17,000 people annually.
“This year who knows what the number are going to be when everybody all of a sudden stops getting that last unemployment check from the federal government and the gotta find more the just a box of food they are going to have to find a job,” said Jim Stiff. “Georgia so our job connections want to be ready to serve a new wave of unemployed people.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.