Houston County to offer virtual summer school

The virtual summer school will take place June 8 – July 17.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District is offering summer school online for middle school and high school. The virtual summer school will take place June 8 – July 17.

Students who need classes to graduate on time may pay to take core academic courses or electives. Middle school students needing to recover core academic courses and high school students who are behind in credits may register for up to four courses (2 credits). Enrollment priority will be given to current seniors and rising seniors.

According to a news release from the Houston County School District, in-person classes are not offered this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration closes June 3. Students may register online for Houston Virtual Summer School by clicking here.

 

