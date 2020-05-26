Houston County Schools will offer free summer meals for children

Meals are offered at four schools through July 29th.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
3
Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School Nutrition Program will continue offering free meals into the summer.

The meals are for children ages 18 and under, and they do not need to be enrolled in the Houston County School District to receive meals.

Meals are offered at four schools through July 29th. They include Northside High, Huntington Middle, Matt Arthur Elementary, and Tucker Elementary.

Two breakfasts and two lunches will be provided on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the car rider or bus lane.

In addition, seven mobile routes will continue traveling scheduled routes through Houston County neighborhoods to serve children who are unable to access one of the school sites.The school addresses and phone numbers are:

  • Huntington Middle – 206 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins; 478-542-2240
  • Northside High – 926 Green Street, Warner Robins; 478-929-7858
  • Matt Arthur Elementary – 2500 Highway 127, Kathleen; 478-988-6170
  • Tucker Elementary – 1300 Tucker Road, Perry; 478-988-6278.
Previous articleHouston County to offer virtual summer school
Next articleWalt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.