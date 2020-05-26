Houston County Schools will offer free summer meals for children

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School Nutrition Program will continue offering free meals into the summer.
The meals are for children ages 18 and under, and they do not need to be enrolled in the Houston County School District to receive meals.
Meals are offered at four schools through July 29th. They include Northside High, Huntington Middle, Matt Arthur Elementary, and Tucker Elementary.
Two breakfasts and two lunches will be provided on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the car rider or bus lane.
In addition, seven mobile routes will continue traveling scheduled routes through Houston County neighborhoods to serve children who are unable to access one of the school sites.The school addresses and phone numbers are:
- Huntington Middle – 206 Wellborn Road, Warner Robins; 478-542-2240
- Northside High – 926 Green Street, Warner Robins; 478-929-7858
- Matt Arthur Elementary – 2500 Highway 127, Kathleen; 478-988-6170
- Tucker Elementary – 1300 Tucker Road, Perry; 478-988-6278.