Houston Humane Society adopts new process

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an uptick in animal adoptions. The Houston County Humane Society has seen a huge increase. To adapt to CDC guidelines, the shelter changed its process.

Dee Allison, Director of Houston County Humane Society, says the shelter is limiting the number of people that can be inside.

“We have an appointment time and we have the people come in and view the dog. We have a meet and greet to see if it’s going to work out. Then, we come out and have a discussion about what’s going to happen, then we complete all the paperwork, and we go back and get their puppy or kitty, we take their picture, and then they get to go home,” said Allison.

She says the shelter encourages everyone to fill out an adoption application online before going to the shelter. The volunteers at the shelter will then evaluate the application, and determine if the person is ready for a new pet.

“That’s one of the things that we’re asking is that you go ahead and fill out the application, we’ll get to you as soon as we can to tell you yes or no,” Allison said, “We’re trying to update our sites daily to make sure it reflects the dogs that have already been adopted, and that’s about all we can do.”

Houston Humane is trying to do as much as they can outdoors. Allison said the shelter put up tables outside for paperwork to be completed. The shelter also put hand sanitizer at the door before entering the building. She says the shelter is not requiring visitors to wear masks, but encourages social distancing.

“I believe that’s kind of a personal choice, I mean there’s no way you can say, ‘You’ve got to wear a mask to come in’ but we are practicing staying away from each other as much as humanly possible,” Allison said, “I mean these are the same people that are going to the grocery stores and going to Lowes, so it is what it is.”

The shelter is still accepting new animals and adoption applications every day. To fill out an adoption application simply visit humanesocietyhoco.org.