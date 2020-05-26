Portion of College Street closed for railroad bridge replacement

The project will take about six months to complete.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Tuesday, May 26th, drivers need to watch for road closings and detours as crews work to replace a bridge on College Street near Appleton Avenue in Macon.

Contractors are replacing the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks to allow for double-stacked freight cars. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation the bridge replacement is vital for both the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

The detour plan for the project directs drivers to use Oglethorpe Street, 1st Street, Plum Street and Forsyth Street. Signs will be in place to mark the closure and the detour routes.

The project will take about six months to complete.

Previous articleUnited Way, Community Foundation announce sixth round of COVID-19 response grants
Next articleUPDATE (Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.