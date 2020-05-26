Portion of College Street closed for railroad bridge replacement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Starting Tuesday, May 26th, drivers need to watch for road closings and detours as crews work to replace a bridge on College Street near Appleton Avenue in Macon.
Contractors are replacing the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks to allow for double-stacked freight cars. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation the bridge replacement is vital for both the safety of motorists and pedestrians.
The detour plan for the project directs drivers to use Oglethorpe Street, 1st Street, Plum Street and Forsyth Street. Signs will be in place to mark the closure and the detour routes.
The project will take about six months to complete.
