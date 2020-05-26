Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores May 18-22

|
Restaurant Report Card: May 18-22
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, May 18 and Friday, May 22.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2020
Huddle House
208 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2020
Dodge County:
Wahl to Wahl
4580 HIGHWAY 341 CHAUNCEY, GA 31011
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2020
Houston County:
Yami Yami
770 HIGHWAY 96 STE 245 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2020
Krystal
1415 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2020
Subway
600 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2020
American Philly & Wings
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2020
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 105 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2020
Nu-Way Weiners
1215 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2020
Top Wok
1244 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2020
WR Cafe
421 N COMMERCIAL CIR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2020
China King Restaurant
273 PERRY PKWY STE E PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2020
Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint
133 MARGIE DR STE 400 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2020
Jasper County:
Turtle Cove Clubhouse Restaurant
222 CLUBHOUSE DR MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2020
Laurens County:
Marco’s Pizza
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE A-11 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2020
Rick’s BBQ
144 WRIGHTSVILLE AVE EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-22-2020
Monroe County:
Pizza Hut
53 N. LEE ST. FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-20-2020
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2020
Pruitt Health of Monroe (Food Service)
4796 HWY 42 N FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2020
Twiggs County:
Cafe Academy
1 ACADEMY DR JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 05-19-2020
Wheeler County:
Fairway Grill
80 LIVE OAK TRAIL MC RAE, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2020
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2020
Wilcox County:
Shivansh 19 Quik Stop 2 (Food Service)
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2020