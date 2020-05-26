Tech Report: Work from anywhere

Listen to the content of this post:

A recent study revealed that 62 percent of college students acknowledge that they have cheated on tests and coursework, and that online courses have facilitated more opportunities for that.

According to the National College Testing Association, online classes leave universities “more vulnerable to scandal and controversy related to academic dishonesty.”

Some are saying work from home is dead and instead we should work from anywhere.

Techcrunch says it may be your home — but it may as well be a café, the hospital where a sick family member is located, a beach, a friend’s house, a hotel. The point of flexibility here is to untether our schedules and the stress associated with them and allow our work to happen where we want it to.

A group of Amazon shareholders plan to press the company on its coronavirus safety measures at its annual meeting on Wednesday.

The investors want Amazon to release a report detailing the outcomes of its investments in worker safety during the pandemic.

Warehouse workers have called for the company to put in place greater safety protections, including providing paid sick leave and closing down facilities where there are positive cases for additional cleaning.

US tech giants are reportedly providing web services to blacklisted Chinese surveillance firms.

Top10vpn said in a report that Amazon, Microsoft and Google and others were providing “essential web services that power these companies’ websites.”

The Chinese firms are accused of human rights abuses and which are now on a US blacklist.