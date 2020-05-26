United Way, Community Foundation announce sixth round of COVID-19 response grants

The latest round totals $23,500.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
3
United Way of Central Georgia
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – United Way of Central Georgia and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia announce their sixth round of grants from the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund. The latest round totals $23,500.

Diligent Transportation Services received $10,000 to provide transportation to seniors and vulnerable individuals.Funds will also provide pick-up services, like food and medicine, to senior citizens and medically unstable individuals.

Choosing a Quality Life received $7,500 to create Napier Heights Food Co-op. The program will be a community-owned business to help defeat food insecurity by providing education, services and nutrition.

Urban CEO/Kingdom Life received $6,000 to help distribute food and provide mental health crisis intervention counseling.

These grants are part of an ongoing process with dollar amounts approved by the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund committee. To donate to the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund click here. 

Previous articleWalt Disney World presenting plans for reopening parks
Next articlePortion of College Street closed for railroad bridge replacement
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates anchors 41NBC News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.