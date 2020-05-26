United Way, Community Foundation announce sixth round of COVID-19 response grants

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – United Way of Central Georgia and the Community Foundation of Central Georgia announce their sixth round of grants from the COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund. The latest round totals $23,500.
Diligent Transportation Services received $10,000 to provide transportation to seniors and vulnerable individuals.Funds will also provide pick-up services, like food and medicine, to senior citizens and medically unstable individuals.
Choosing a Quality Life received $7,500 to create Napier Heights Food Co-op. The program will be a community-owned business to help defeat food insecurity by providing education, services and nutrition.
Urban CEO/Kingdom Life received $6,000 to help distribute food and provide mental health crisis intervention counseling.
These grants are part of an ongoing process with dollar amounts approved by the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund committee. To donate to the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund click here.