UPDATE (Tuesday, May 26 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/26/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 43,730 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4116
|374.46
|202
|792
|DeKalb
|3329
|419.72
|106
|616
|Gwinnett
|3226
|332.19
|124
|569
|Cobb
|2835
|358.59
|148
|635
|Hall
|2344
|1135.94
|41
|315
|Unknown
|2190
|1
|39
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1976
|0
|28
|119
|Dougherty
|1732
|1926.48
|142
|401
|Clayton
|1168
|383.15
|43
|169
|Cherokee
|837
|313.93
|29
|127
|Henry
|653
|272.24
|20
|89
|Muscogee
|568
|296.41
|17
|92
|Richmond
|543
|268.49
|19
|160
|Douglas
|507
|333.76
|23
|120
|Habersham
|504
|1100.44
|19
|69
|Carroll
|480
|399.6
|24
|100
|Forsyth
|480
|190.09
|12
|66
|Chatham
|464
|158.81
|22
|108
|Sumter
|450
|1530.66
|41
|128
|Bartow
|444
|400.83
|38
|134
|Bibb
|435
|285.9
|24
|124
|Mitchell
|402
|1822.63
|32
|81
|Coweta
|380
|250
|8
|50
|Colquitt
|362
|797.48
|14
|35
|Lee
|357
|1191.15
|22
|62
|Houston
|354
|225.42
|16
|89
|Baldwin
|332
|747.28
|25
|65
|Thomas
|316
|711.22
|31
|62
|Newton
|315
|280.36
|10
|59
|Whitfield
|298
|284.7
|7
|23
|Barrow
|296
|342.66
|11
|72
|Paulding
|293
|169.81
|11
|65
|Upson
|275
|1046.54
|33
|39
|Rockdale
|267
|281.17
|9
|69
|Troup
|264
|374.93
|10
|66
|Spalding
|260
|376.21
|17
|44
|Lowndes
|252
|213.78
|4
|45
|Coffee
|251
|583.15
|13
|58
|Floyd
|238
|238.2
|14
|43
|Early
|236
|2326.04
|29
|20
|Clarke
|234
|180.31
|13
|39
|Tift
|232
|568.21
|15
|49
|Fayette
|230
|195.67
|13
|36
|Columbia
|226
|142.47
|7
|34
|Crisp
|223
|1000.49
|7
|37
|Ware
|220
|613.62
|14
|51
|Walton
|215
|224.39
|11
|30
|Butts
|214
|850.08
|21
|24
|Terrell
|211
|2492.03
|26
|51
|Worth
|211
|1047.56
|19
|38
|Hancock
|191
|2331.26
|22
|34
|Dooly
|174
|1298.51
|12
|36
|Randolph
|174
|2576.25
|19
|32
|Decatur
|153
|581.26
|4
|18
|Jackson
|148
|198.13
|4
|29
|Gordon
|139
|239.45
|15
|31
|Gilmer
|138
|439.25
|0
|19
|Appling
|135
|727.33
|13
|24
|Calhoun
|129
|2042.11
|5
|14
|Stephens
|124
|470.98
|2
|22
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|4
|29
|Monroe
|118
|425.58
|8
|18
|Catoosa
|108
|157.04
|0
|8
|Turner
|106
|1312.53
|12
|17
|Laurens
|105
|222.01
|1
|18
|Oconee
|105
|251.58
|5
|17
|Dawson
|104
|384.89
|1
|14
|Wilcox
|103
|1171.79
|13
|17
|Polk
|99
|227.68
|1
|12
|Walker
|98
|140.78
|0
|2
|Macon
|96
|739.14
|6
|33
|Grady
|94
|383.05
|4
|26
|White
|94
|295.99
|3
|19
|Lumpkin
|91
|269.21
|1
|17
|Pierce
|91
|465.59
|3
|20
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|8
|16
|Glynn
|87
|101.11
|1
|12
|Echols
|85
|2141.6
|0
|3
|Harris
|83
|239.11
|4
|15
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Murray
|80
|198.7
|1
|9
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Bacon
|77
|675.2
|2
|7
|Banks
|73
|365.33
|0
|10
|Bryan
|73
|186.52
|5
|18
|Washington
|73
|359.57
|1
|7
|Elbert
|72
|380.05
|0
|5
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Liberty
|68
|109.85
|0
|14
|Brooks
|67
|426.02
|9
|11
|Wilkinson
|65
|728.78
|4
|18
|Effingham
|64
|99.96
|1
|12
|Greene
|64
|341.94
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|63
|291.71
|5
|18
|Ben Hill
|61
|366.48
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Clinch
|56
|841.35
|2
|6
|Camden
|55
|102
|1
|7
|Lamar
|55
|284.28
|1
|10
|Bulloch
|52
|65.44
|2
|9
|Toombs
|52
|192.71
|4
|9
|Brantley
|51
|265.6
|2
|4
|Pike
|51
|270.41
|2
|9
|Marion
|49
|590.86
|2
|9
|Dodge
|48
|235.47
|2
|8
|Cook
|46
|263.81
|2
|9
|Stewart
|45
|734.21
|0
|13
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|12
|Seminole
|43
|528.26
|2
|8
|Fannin
|40
|151.98
|1
|5
|Madison
|40
|132.55
|1
|6
|Franklin
|39
|167.17
|1
|7
|Miller
|39
|676.61
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Union
|39
|153.94
|1
|11
|Bleckley
|38
|296
|0
|2
|Berrien
|37
|191.95
|0
|3
|Haralson
|37
|120.43
|2
|11
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|4
|Clay
|35
|1225.92
|2
|5
|Talbot
|35
|568.37
|1
|11
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|11
|Jeff Davis
|34
|224.45
|1
|4
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Atkinson
|33
|396.16
|2
|6
|Telfair
|33
|210.94
|1
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Screven
|32
|230.22
|2
|14
|Wilkes
|32
|319.55
|1
|6
|Jefferson
|30
|195.91
|1
|5
|Charlton
|29
|218.85
|1
|6
|Crawford
|28
|228.98
|0
|4
|Heard
|28
|226.35
|2
|6
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|0
|Chattahoochee
|25
|232.58
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|24
|254.43
|1
|4
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Tattnall
|17
|66.9
|0
|3
|Wayne
|17
|56.72
|0
|2
|Lanier
|16
|154.57
|2
|4
|Rabun
|16
|94.2
|1
|5
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Lincoln
|15
|184.62
|0
|6
|Twiggs
|14
|173.14
|0
|3
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|12
|82.38
|0
|2
|Quitman
|11
|479.51
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 514,945 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 43,730
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,547 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/25 listed 892 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,871 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.