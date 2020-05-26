UPDATE (Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/26/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 43,983 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|4230
|384.83
|209
|801
|DeKalb
|3421
|431.32
|107
|635
|Gwinnett
|3307
|340.53
|125
|586
|Cobb
|2854
|361
|150
|636
|Hall
|2378
|1152.42
|41
|318
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1917
|0
|28
|120
|Unknown
|1790
|0
|40
|Dougherty
|1774
|1973.19
|142
|406
|Clayton
|1173
|384.79
|44
|171
|Cherokee
|850
|318.81
|31
|128
|Henry
|655
|273.07
|20
|89
|Muscogee
|568
|296.41
|17
|91
|Richmond
|553
|273.44
|19
|159
|Douglas
|517
|340.34
|23
|121
|Habersham
|506
|1104.8
|19
|70
|Forsyth
|492
|194.85
|13
|67
|Carroll
|490
|407.93
|24
|100
|Chatham
|472
|161.55
|23
|109
|Sumter
|454
|1544.27
|41
|128
|Bartow
|452
|408.05
|38
|134
|Bibb
|436
|286.56
|24
|126
|Mitchell
|399
|1809.03
|32
|82
|Coweta
|383
|251.97
|8
|50
|Colquitt
|379
|834.93
|14
|36
|Lee
|362
|1207.83
|22
|62
|Houston
|356
|226.7
|16
|89
|Baldwin
|335
|754.03
|25
|65
|Newton
|335
|298.16
|11
|60
|Thomas
|323
|726.97
|31
|63
|Barrow
|307
|355.39
|11
|72
|Whitfield
|303
|289.48
|7
|23
|Paulding
|294
|170.39
|11
|65
|Upson
|279
|1061.77
|33
|39
|Rockdale
|268
|282.22
|9
|70
|Troup
|268
|380.61
|10
|66
|Spalding
|262
|379.11
|19
|46
|Lowndes
|259
|219.72
|4
|46
|Coffee
|254
|590.12
|13
|58
|Clarke
|249
|191.86
|13
|39
|Floyd
|243
|243.2
|15
|43
|Early
|236
|2326.04
|30
|20
|Tift
|234
|573.11
|15
|50
|Fayette
|232
|197.37
|13
|36
|Columbia
|229
|144.36
|7
|34
|Crisp
|223
|1000.49
|7
|37
|Ware
|221
|616.41
|14
|51
|Walton
|217
|226.48
|12
|36
|Butts
|214
|850.08
|21
|24
|Terrell
|213
|2515.65
|26
|50
|Worth
|213
|1057.49
|20
|38
|Hancock
|192
|2343.46
|22
|34
|Randolph
|175
|2591.06
|19
|32
|Dooly
|174
|1298.51
|12
|36
|Decatur
|156
|592.66
|4
|18
|Jackson
|153
|204.82
|5
|30
|Gilmer
|139
|442.44
|0
|19
|Appling
|138
|743.49
|13
|25
|Gordon
|137
|236.01
|15
|31
|Calhoun
|129
|2042.11
|5
|14
|Stephens
|129
|489.97
|2
|23
|Burke
|123
|550.53
|5
|29
|Monroe
|119
|429.18
|8
|20
|Catoosa
|111
|161.41
|0
|8
|Oconee
|108
|258.76
|5
|18
|Turner
|106
|1312.53
|12
|17
|Laurens
|105
|222.01
|1
|18
|Wilcox
|105
|1194.54
|13
|18
|Dawson
|104
|384.89
|1
|14
|Walker
|102
|146.53
|0
|2
|Polk
|101
|232.28
|1
|13
|Macon
|98
|754.54
|6
|33
|Echols
|96
|2418.75
|0
|3
|White
|95
|299.14
|3
|19
|Grady
|94
|383.05
|4
|26
|Glynn
|93
|108.08
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|91
|269.21
|1
|17
|Pierce
|91
|465.59
|3
|20
|Putnam
|88
|402.1
|8
|16
|Harris
|84
|241.99
|4
|15
|Johnson
|82
|848.77
|2
|12
|Murray
|81
|201.19
|1
|9
|Bacon
|80
|701.51
|2
|7
|Banks
|80
|400.36
|0
|10
|Meriwether
|78
|371.08
|2
|11
|Effingham
|75
|117.14
|1
|12
|Elbert
|73
|385.33
|0
|5
|Washington
|73
|359.57
|1
|7
|Bryan
|72
|183.97
|5
|18
|Peach
|70
|255.71
|3
|19
|Brooks
|68
|432.38
|9
|11
|Liberty
|68
|109.85
|0
|13
|Ben Hill
|65
|390.51
|1
|8
|Greene
|65
|347.28
|7
|19
|McDuffie
|65
|300.97
|5
|18
|Wilkinson
|65
|728.78
|4
|18
|Oglethorpe
|58
|380.58
|5
|11
|Clinch
|57
|856.37
|2
|6
|Lamar
|57
|294.62
|1
|10
|Camden
|55
|102
|1
|7
|Bulloch
|53
|66.69
|2
|9
|Toombs
|53
|196.42
|4
|9
|Pike
|52
|275.72
|2
|9
|Brantley
|50
|260.39
|2
|4
|Dodge
|50
|245.28
|2
|8
|Marion
|49
|590.86
|2
|9
|Stewart
|46
|750.53
|0
|13
|Cook
|45
|258.07
|2
|9
|Pickens
|43
|128.24
|3
|13
|Seminole
|43
|528.26
|2
|8
|Madison
|41
|135.87
|1
|6
|Union
|41
|161.83
|1
|11
|Bleckley
|40
|311.58
|0
|2
|Fannin
|40
|151.98
|1
|5
|Haralson
|40
|130.2
|2
|11
|Franklin
|39
|167.17
|1
|7
|Miller
|39
|676.61
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|39
|358.03
|2
|6
|Berrien
|38
|197.14
|0
|3
|Morgan
|37
|193.33
|0
|5
|Talbot
|37
|600.84
|1
|13
|Baker
|36
|1155.33
|2
|11
|Atkinson
|35
|420.17
|2
|6
|Clay
|35
|1225.92
|2
|5
|Jeff Davis
|34
|224.45
|1
|4
|Jones
|34
|118.92
|0
|4
|Telfair
|34
|217.34
|1
|6
|Wilkes
|33
|329.54
|1
|6
|Jasper
|32
|225.37
|1
|4
|Screven
|32
|230.22
|2
|15
|Charlton
|30
|226.4
|1
|6
|Chattahoochee
|30
|279.1
|0
|6
|Jefferson
|30
|195.91
|1
|5
|Crawford
|29
|237.16
|0
|4
|Heard
|28
|226.35
|2
|6
|Dade
|27
|167.06
|1
|3
|Emanuel
|26
|114.72
|2
|5
|Hart
|26
|99.59
|0
|1
|Chattooga
|24
|96.91
|2
|3
|Irwin
|24
|254.43
|1
|4
|Towns
|22
|182.82
|1
|8
|Taylor
|21
|263.89
|2
|8
|Tattnall
|19
|74.77
|0
|3
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|5
|Warren
|18
|345.49
|0
|9
|Schley
|17
|322.27
|1
|7
|Wayne
|17
|56.72
|0
|2
|Lanier
|16
|154.57
|2
|4
|Lincoln
|16
|196.92
|0
|6
|Rabun
|16
|94.2
|1
|5
|Twiggs
|14
|173.14
|0
|3
|Candler
|13
|119.96
|0
|3
|Long
|12
|60.26
|1
|2
|McIntosh
|12
|82.38
|0
|2
|Quitman
|12
|523.1
|1
|4
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Montgomery
|9
|97.57
|0
|1
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Treutlen
|8
|117.15
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 514,945 (DPH says this includes both molecular and serology tests)
- Positive tests: 43,983
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 7,640 across the state
- (The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1 p.m. on 5/26 listed 854 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,895 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.
